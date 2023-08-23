Thumzup Media Corporation Lists Reg A+ Offering on Netcapital

Listing its Reg A+ offering on Netcapital should greatly expand the audience of potential investors following Thumzup

Thumzup is ranked among the top 10 percent of actively registered Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings, according to KingsCrowd data [ 1]

More than $4 million dollars raised since inception, across all funding rounds

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that Netcapital Advisors is now hosting Thumzup’s Regulation A+ offering by Thumzup® Media on the Netcapital.com website, representing its first such listing. Thumzup believes listing its Reg A+ offering on Netcapital will expand the audience of investors following Thumzup.

“We believe that hosting our first Regulation A+ offering is a milestone for the Netcapital ecosystem and a strong addition to the scope of services we offer for the benefit of both investors and issuers,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “By hosting Reg A+ offerings, we are expanding our addressable market with later stage issuers, which is a key part of our growth strategy. We believe that Netcapital can now help Reg A+ issuers maximize their capital raising potential, as by servicing their offerings, we give investors the opportunity to become early-stage investors in emerging companies with strong growth ambitions. This strategic step forward expands our value proposition and is expected to raise our competitive profile within our industry.”

Thumzup’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, commented, “To date we have received over $750,000 in funded subscriptions to our qualified Regulation A+ offering. This puts Thumzup in the top 10 percent of all currently active equity crowdfunding offerings including both Regulation A+ and Regulation CF, ranked by amount raised as of August 6, 2023 [1] . We look forward to speaking with some of Netcapital’s 100,000+ users who may like to know more about Thumzup.”

[1] According to an analysis of data available at https://kingscrowd.com/ as of August 6, 2023.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment