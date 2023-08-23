HLLY INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Holley Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Holley Inc. f/k/a Empower Ltd. (NYSE: HLLY) focused on whether Holley and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Holley investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: Empower Ltd. previously operated as a blank check company, also referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). On July 16, 2021, Empower completed a business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc., and the combined company became Holley Inc. Holley designs, manufactures, and distributes performance automotive products to customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Holley’s common stock and warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “HLLY” and “HLLY WS,” respectively.

THE INVESTIGATION: Robbins Geller is investigating whether Holley and certain top executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material information regarding Holley’s business, operations, and prospects.

