Global Fabric Softener Sheets Market Size/Share Value Projected to Exceed USD 4,592.85 Million By 2032, at 5.0% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Fabric Softener Sheets Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (General Fabric Softener sheets, Eco-friendly Fabric Softener Sheets); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global fabric softener sheets market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2,893.99 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 4,592.85 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

Fabric Softener Sheets Market: Report Overview

Fabric softener sheets, also known as dryer sheets, are thin forms of sheets of fabric, often composed of liquid softeners, lubricants, and fragrances that are coated with fabric. When these sheets are added to a load of laundry, the dryer's heat helps to warm and release these substances onto your clothing. These materials are used to soften fabrics and add a delightful fragrance to clothes. They can also help to reduce static cling and eliminate static electricity.

To make laundry more comfortable and fresh-smelling, fabric softener sheets are frequently used as a quick and simple solution. Dryer sheets work well for most daily things composed of natural fibers, like cotton pants, shirts, and socks, but it's best to avoid putting dryer sheets on flame-resistant clothing and water-repellent fabric, and athleticwear & microfiber towels. Increasing demand for practical and efficient laundry solutions among consumers is primarily driving the fabric softener sheets market size growth.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Use of premium clothing: Fabric softener sheets aid in maintaining the fabric's suppleness over time, giving customers a worthwhile investment in their superior attire. Thus, the rising demand for premium clothing because of a rise in quality consciousness, improved living conditions, an increase in the number of people working, and increased per capita disposable money is one of the key factors driving the fabric softener sheets market growth.

Fabric softener sheets aid in maintaining the fabric's suppleness over time, giving customers a worthwhile investment in their superior attire. Thus, the rising demand for premium clothing because of a rise in quality consciousness, improved living conditions, an increase in the number of people working, and increased per capita disposable money is one of the key factors driving the fabric softener sheets market growth. Demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products: The rising trend of health consciousness has been encouraging customers to search for eco-friendly and sustainable products, which is fueling the fabric softener sheets market demand. Many people believe that fabric softener sheets are a more environmentally responsible option than liquid softeners.

The rising trend of health consciousness has been encouraging customers to search for eco-friendly and sustainable products, which is fueling the fabric softener sheets market demand. Many people believe that fabric softener sheets are a more environmentally responsible option than liquid softeners. Demand for fabric softener sheets during the pandemic: The demand for fabric softener sheets increased during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, driven by the adoption of stringent precautions to ensure home safety. Consumers aimed to keep their homes germ- and contaminant-free, thereby leading to a rise in fabric softener sheets market sales.

The demand for fabric softener sheets increased during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, driven by the adoption of stringent precautions to ensure home safety. Consumers aimed to keep their homes germ- and contaminant-free, thereby leading to a rise in fabric softener sheets market sales. Adoption of smart washing machines: Consumers are seeking smart washing machines with advanced technologies such as front load and top load designs with automatic and semi-automatic features. These advancements in washing machine technology help fuel the market for washing machines' overall growth.

Top Findings of Report

Growing inclination for practical solutions and shifting levels of living coupled with the rising use of premium clothing are driving the market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, and region.

North America witnessed the largest market share in 2022.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Convenient solutions and changing living standards: The growing demand for washing machines owing to the increasing preference for practical solutions and changing living standards, is propelling the market growth. Factors such as the rising middle-class population, shifting lifestyles, and increased disposable incomes in developing countries are likely to boost the industry expansion. For instance, washing machine sales in India increased by more than 24% in terms of units sold, both through retail stores and online platforms.

The growing demand for washing machines owing to the increasing preference for practical solutions and changing living standards, is propelling the market growth. Factors such as the rising middle-class population, shifting lifestyles, and increased disposable incomes in developing countries are likely to boost the industry expansion. For instance, washing machine sales in India increased by more than 24% in terms of units sold, both through retail stores and online platforms. Adoption of modern appliances: Factors such as a high level of consumer spending power, an increase in the proportion of working women and single-person households, and an increasing focus on the creation of smart cities are contributing to the adoption of modern appliances in developing countries. Such fabric softener sheets market trends are positively influencing the industry's growth.

Segmental Analysis

General fabric softener sheets segment witnessed the largest fabric softener sheets market share in 2022

Based on product, in 2022, the general fabric softener sheets category accounted for the highest revenue share because these are majorly utilized in home textile and clothing applications to eliminate static wrinkles and cling. Consumers often look for cost-effective and convenient solutions, and general fabric softener sheets are an affordable option. Such factors are propelling the segment's growth.

Clothing segment dominated the market in 2022

By application fabric softener sheets market segmentation, the clothing category held the major market share owing to the increasing use of home laundry equipment and laundry services for clothing washing and drying. The demand for hand washing has decreased as a result of higher sales of washing machines for domestic usage due to the improved standard of living. Further, increased demand for premium clothing and the desire to provide extra care for such garments are predicted to foster segment growth in the market.

Geographic Overview

North America: In 2022, the region captured the highest revenue share due to the high living standards, a significant working women population, and growing consumer purchasing power. The extensive use of washing machines and laundromats in households drives the market growth in the region. People look for solutions to reduce the time and effort required for handwashing due to the busy lifestyle and working women population, which has led to increased requirements for laundry services and efficient washing machines. This is another key factor supporting the growth of the fabric softener sheets market in North America.

In 2022, the region captured the highest revenue share due to the high living standards, a significant working women population, and growing consumer purchasing power. The extensive use of washing machines and laundromats in households drives the market growth in the region. People look for solutions to reduce the time and effort required for handwashing due to the busy lifestyle and working women population, which has led to increased requirements for laundry services and efficient washing machines. This is another key factor supporting the growth of the fabric softener sheets market in North America. Europe: The widespread adoption of fabric softener sheets in nations such as Germany, the UK, France, and Eastern and Northern European countries, especially in home textiles and clothing applications, is boosting the market growth in Europe.

The widespread adoption of fabric softener sheets in nations such as Germany, the UK, France, and Eastern and Northern European countries, especially in home textiles and clothing applications, is boosting the market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific: The market is anticipated to hold the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for fragranced cleaning products in developing nations like China and India. In addition, factors such as growing population, rising urbanization, and increasing per capita disposable income are accelerating the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Browse the detailed report “Fabric Softener Sheets Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (General Fabric Softener sheets, Eco-friendly Fabric Softener Sheets); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fabric-softener-sheets-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In June 2021, AlEn USA is broadening its laundry maintenance product range by including two new items: Ensueno Scent Booster Dryer Sheets and Ensueno Liquid Laundry Detergent. These additions complement the Ensueno Liquid Fabric Softener, resulting in a comprehensive laundry care solution found nationwide at select retailers.

