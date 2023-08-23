DeGen Medical Announces Historic First Patient Specific Surgery with Dr. Camilo Molina at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Florence, SC, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc. an innovator in spinal implant manufacturing focused on Augmented Reality and Patient Specific Solutions announced that Dr. Camilo Molina became the first surgeon to implant the Puri-Ti™ patient specific spinal implant. The procedure was performed at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Treatment included the creation of a unique patient specific implant design to treat a rare progressive disorder of the spinal column. The FDA approved this device through the compassionate use review process.

The procedure and key findings were recently published in Operative Neurosurgery by Miguel A Ruiz-Cardozo, MD, MPH (Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, MO, USA) et al.

“DeGen Medical’s Surgical Reconstructive Technologies family represents a new surgical implant modality to assist with highly complex patient pathologies,” said Chris Duneske, Vice President of Technology. “Our Puri-Ti™ proprietary material combined with DeGen's highly skilled engineering team enables design, manufacturing, and implantation of these devices in a matter of days.”

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.

About Camilo A Molina MD FAANS

Dr. Molina is a spine fellowship-trained neurosurgeon with dedicated complex spine deformity and oncology training. He specializes in the entire spectrum of spine disease but has a unique interest in spinal tumors and deformities. He has an active laboratory devoted to the study of spinal cord injury, spinal oncology, spinal deformity, and enabling spine surgery technologies.

His clinical and research vision centers on the mission of providing his patients with an avenue to return to their daily lives in the least disruptive manner. He is an expert and lead developer in novel robotic and augmented reality spine surgery solutions. He was a leader on the clinical design team that ultimately led to the FDA clearance and performance of the first augmented reality mediated spine procedures in the United States.

Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery

Director, Spinal Deformity and Spinal Oncology

Co-Director, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement

Co-Director, Complex Spine Fellowship

Deputy Director of Spine Innovation, Center for Innovation in Neuroscience and Technology