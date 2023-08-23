By 2030, Global Construction Chemicals Market Will Surpass $83.2 Bn at 10.3% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent reports, the Construction Chemicals Market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade. It is projected to reach a value of USD 83.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2023 and 2030. This represents a significant increase from its current value of USD 41.9 Billion in 2022. As such, the construction industry is set to benefit greatly from this growth, with increased demand for construction chemicals driving the market forward.



The Construction Chemicals Market plays a vital role in enhancing the durability, strength, and overall performance of various construction projects. These chemicals encompass a diverse range of products, including admixtures, adhesives, sealants, protective coatings, and concrete additives. The market is driven by the escalating demand for high-quality infrastructure in both residential and commercial sectors, alongside the need for sustainable construction practices. As urbanization surges and construction standards evolve, the adoption of construction chemicals continues to rise, propelling innovation in the sector.

Top Report Findings:

The global Construction Chemicals Market is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Admixtures segment holds the largest market share due to their extensive use in enhancing concrete properties.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Increasing awareness about sustainable construction is fostering the demand for eco-friendly construction chemicals.

Top Companies in the Global Construction Chemicals Market

Thermax Global (India)

Bostik SA (France)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.)

Rudolf Group (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Muehringer (Germany)

Dow Chemical (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)

Knopp GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

WR Grace & Company (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (U.S.)

Ashland Chemical (U.S.)

Albemarle Corp. (U.S)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

RPM International (U.S.)

LORD Corp. (U.S.)

MAPEI SPA (Italy)

Tata Chemicals (India)

Normet (Finland)

AkzoNobel Chemicals (Netherlands)

3M Company (U.S.)

Sika Group (Switzerland)

Fosroc Chemicals (India)

KÃ–STER

Tremco Group (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Royal Adhesives & Sealants (U.S.)

Avery Dennison (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical (U.S.)

Pidilite Industries (India)



Market Dynamics: The Construction Chemicals Market thrives on the synergy of several factors. Rapid urbanization, coupled with increased investments in infrastructure projects, fosters the demand for high-performance construction materials. Moreover, a growing awareness of the significance of sustainable construction amplifies the utilization of eco-friendly chemicals. Technological advancements enable the development of novel formulations that address specific construction challenges. The market is also influenced by governmental regulations aimed at ensuring structural integrity and minimizing environmental impact.

Top Trends in the Construction Chemicals Market:

Green Chemistry: The market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable construction chemicals, driven by environmental concerns and stringent regulations.

Advanced Admixtures: Innovations in admixture formulations are enhancing concrete workability, strength, and durability, contributing to extended building lifespans.

Nano-Technology Integration: Nanomaterials are being incorporated into construction chemicals to enhance properties like water resistance, mechanical strength, and UV stability.

Self-Healing Materials: The development of materials that can autonomously repair cracks and damage is gaining traction, reducing maintenance costs.

Digital Solutions: IoT-enabled monitoring systems are being integrated with construction chemicals to provide real-time data on structural health.

Energy-Efficient Insulation: Rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the adoption of advanced insulation solutions that contribute to reduced energy consumption.

Global Construction Chemicals Market Segmentation

By Product

Concrete Admixtures

Cement Grinding Aids

Industrial Flooring

Water Proofing & Roofing

Repair and Rehabilitation

Grout and Anchor

Sealants & Adhesives

Surface Treatment

By Application

Residential

Industrial Manufacturing

Others



Challenges: The construction chemicals sector faces certain challenges that warrant attention: Achieving consistent product quality across different batches. Adhering to stringent environmental regulations while maintaining product efficacy. High R&D costs for developing innovative formulations. Compatibility issues with existing construction materials.

Opportunities: Amidst the challenges, several opportunities unfold: Collaboration with research institutions for product innovation. Expansion into emerging markets with high infrastructure investments. Integration of digital technologies to enhance product performance monitoring. Development of customized solutions to address specific construction requirements.

Recent Development

June 2023: Sika announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Tanzania, East Africa. The facility will produce mortars and concrete admixtures. RPM International acquired the assets of American Sealants, a manufacturer of sealants and coatings for the construction industry.

July 2023: BASF acquired Construction Chemicals from Lone Star Funds. Saint-Gobain acquired Promat, a manufacturer of fire protection products for the construction industry.

August 2023: Henkel launched a new line of construction chemicals for the residential market. PPG Industries announced the opening of a new research and development center for construction chemicals in China.





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is urbanization driving the demand for construction chemicals?

What role do sustainable practices play in shaping the market?

Which construction chemical segment holds the largest market share?

How are technological advancements influencing the market trends?

What are the growth projections for the Construction Chemicals Market?

How are regulatory norms impacting product development and usage?

What are the emerging opportunities for market players?

Which regions are likely to exhibit the highest growth in the forecast period?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 41.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 83.2 Billion CAGR 10.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Evonik Industries, H.B. Fuller, WR Graceï¼†Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Ashland, Albemarle, Huntsman Corporation, RPM International, AkzoNobel Chemicals, 3M Company, Sika Group, Fosroc, KÃ–STER, Tremco Group, Arkema, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LORD Corp., MAPEI, Tata Chemicals, Thermax Global, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., RUDOLF GROUP, BASF SE, Muehringer, Dow Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Knopp GmbH, Normet, Avery Dennison, Eastman Chemical, Pidilite Industries Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market-0922/customization-request

Regional Analysis –

Focus on North America: In North America, the Construction Chemicals Market is characterized by steady growth driven by a robust construction industry and increasing investments in renovation and infrastructure projects. The demand for environmentally friendly solutions aligns with the region's emphasis on sustainable practices. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as self-healing materials and digital monitoring systems, is on the rise. Additionally, the renovation of aging infrastructure presents a significant market opportunity, as the integration of construction chemicals can extend the lifespan of structures.

