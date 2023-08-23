Powered Surgical Instruments Market Size Worth USD 3.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

vancouver, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Powered Surgical Instruments Market has experienced substantial expansion in recent times, propelled by technological progress and a rising need for surgical procedures with minimal invasiveness. These tools are meticulously crafted to deliver accuracy and command throughout surgical interventions, thereby elevating the overall quality of surgical results. Powered surgical instruments find extensive application across diverse surgical disciplines such as orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, and various others.

The powered surgical instruments market's primary impetus arises from the escalating elderly populace and the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments. With the geriatric demographic on the rise, there's a parallel surge in surgical procedures, leading to a greater uptake of powered surgical instruments. Furthermore, the escalating incidence of chronic ailments like cardiovascular issues and neurological disorders mandates the use of sophisticated surgical tools to ensure effective treatment.

For More Insights, Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2231

Another key stimulant for the powered surgical instruments market is the escalating preference for minimally invasive surgeries. These procedures confer multiple advantages over traditional open surgeries, encompassing smaller incisions, diminished blood loss, swifter recuperation, and briefer hospital stays. Powered surgical instruments play a pivotal role in enabling minimally invasive surgeries by affording surgeons augmented precision and command. Consequently, this has sparked a surge in demand for powered surgical instruments across diverse surgical specializations.

Nonetheless, a significant challenge lies in the elevated cost linked with these instruments. Owing to their technological sophistication, powered surgical instruments often bear a substantial price tag, rendering them less affordable for healthcare establishments, especially in developing regions. This financial aspect could impede the extensive adoption of these instruments, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

Furthermore, concerns surrounding the safety and effectiveness of powered surgical instruments have been raised. Instances of adverse events linked to their utilization, such as thermal injuries, mechanical malfunctions, and infections, have emerged. These safety apprehensions have prompted regulatory bodies to enforce rigorous guidelines governing the production and utilization of powered surgical instruments. Adhering to these regulations adds to the overall intricacy and cost of the market.

In accordance with a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), surgical site infections (SSIs) pose a substantial challenge in surgical procedures. Approximately 2-5% of all surgical interventions are estimated to be accompanied by SSIs, which result in escalated healthcare expenses and patient morbidity. The integration of advanced infection control attributes into powered surgical instruments can potentially curtail the risk of SSIs.

Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the growing global burden of musculoskeletal disorders. These ailments frequently necessitate surgical remedies, with powered surgical instruments assuming a pivotal role in orthopedic interventions. As per the WHO's data, musculoskeletal conditions impact over 1.7 billion individuals worldwide, thus emerging as a noteworthy impetus for the powered surgical instruments market.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2231

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.65 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.98 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, CONMED Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, KLS Martin Group, BD, and DePuy Synthes Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global powered surgical instruments market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global powered surgical instruments market report are:

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

CONMED Corporation

MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC

KLS Martin Group

BD

DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Strategic Development

On 7 March, 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., announced its plans to present the most recent upgrades to ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence connects and gathers unbiased data during the full episode of care by integrating Zimmer Biomet's implant, robotic, and digital technologies.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2231

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The electric instruments segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to its versatility. Electric instruments can be used for a variety of surgical procedures, including cutting, drilling, sawing, and shaping bones, as well as for soft tissue dissection and coagulation. This versatility makes them highly desirable for orthopedic, neurology, and cardiovascular surgeries, among others. Moreover, electric instruments provide surgeons with enhanced precision and control. Another factor contributing to the dominance of the electric instruments segment is its ergonomic design. These instruments are lightweight, compact, and ergonomically shaped, reducing the strain on surgeons' hands and improving their comfort during long surgical procedures.

The powered instruments segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022 due to wide range of applications. Powered instruments are used in various surgical specialties, including orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, and others. They offer precise control, high speed, and consistent power output, making them essential tools for surgeons in performing complex procedures. Moreover, powered instruments provide surgeons with enhanced efficiency and productivity. These instruments are designed to reduce the physical effort required by surgeons, enabling them to perform procedures with greater ease and speed. Another factor contributing to the dominance of the powered instruments segment is the continuous advancements in technology.

The orthopedic surgery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions and the growing demand for orthopedic surgical procedures. Musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and degenerative disc diseases, are becoming increasingly common, particularly among the aging population. These conditions often require surgical intervention, leading to a higher demand for powered surgical instruments in orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, the advancements in orthopedic surgical techniques have also contributed to the dominance of the orthopedic surgery segment. Another factor driving the growth of the orthopedic surgery segment is the increasing geriatric population and technological advancements.

Browse the complete Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-surgical-instruments-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global powered surgical instruments market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Electric Instruments Battery-Powered Instruments Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Orthopedic Surgery Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Cardiac Monitors Market , By Product Type (Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, and Others), By Modality (Wired Monitors and Wireless Monitors), By Application (Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End-Use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Therapeutic Endoscopy Devices Market , By Product (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, and Others), By Hygiene (Single use, Sterilization, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Ultrasonic Dissection Market , By Product (Hand-Held Device, Ultrasonic Generators, and Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Thermosphere Ablation Technology Market , By Technology (Thermal, Field, and Wavelength Control), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Gynaecology, Urology, Dermatology, and Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market , By Product Type (Pediatric Cannulae, Pediatric Centrifugal Blood Pumps, Pediatric Oxygenators, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Reflux Testing Products Market , By Product Type (pH Monitoring Systems, Impedance Testing Systems, and Others), By Disease Indication (Barrett’s esophagus, Reflux esophagitis, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com