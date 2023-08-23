Apple Juice Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.15 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Apple Juice market , rising demand for organic and cold-pressed apple juices, the growing popularity of flavored and blended apple juice products, increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, the surge in online sales and direct-to-consumer models, expansion of apple juice product lines to include functional and fortified varieties are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Apple Juice Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 146

Figures - 78

Apple juice is a transparent, colourless light yellow liquid made from the pressed juice of apples. It is a good source of vitamins A and C and contains potassium, pectin, and other antioxidants.

Prominent Players in Apple Juice Market

Mott's

Simply

Eden Foods

Tree Top

Honest Tea

Odwalla

Lakewood

Welch's

Martinelli's

Grimmway Farms

Dole

Jumex

Minute Maid

Freshly Squeezed

Evolution Fresh

Harmless Harvest

Naked Juice

Bolthouse Farms

Simply Orange

Ocean Spray

Cloudy Apple Juice Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cloudy apple juice dominated the global market owing to its authenticity. It also retains more of the natural pulp and fibre, providing consumers with a more wholesome and natural experience. The preference for cloudy apple juice has increased as consumers seek less processed and more natural beverages.

Retail is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, retail is the leading segment due to the consumer demand. In addition, retail outlets often stock various apple juice products, including different types, flavors, and packaging options. This allows consumers to choose from diverse options based on their preferences, dietary requirements, and budget.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Apple cultivation

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on Apple cultivation. The region has a well-developed market infrastructure for apple juice. It encompasses a comprehensive supply chain that includes farmers, processors, distributors, and retailers. The infrastructure ensures efficient production, distribution, and availability of apple juice products to meet the demand of consumers across the country. This well-established market infrastructure enables the dominance of North America in the apple juice market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Apple Juice market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Apple Juice.

Key Developments in Apple Juice Market

Coca-Cola India announced the debut of a new variation of its effervescent orange-flavored drink Fanta—Apple Delit.

