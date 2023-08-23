31st Annual CANstruction Dallas Competition and Exhibit to Benefit North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANstruction Dallas, an annual design and build event of giant canned food structures benefitting the North Texas Food Bank, begins Saturday, August 26, 2023, and runs through Sunday, September 10, 2023, at NorthPark Center.

The event will feature 22 art-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies.

“The CANstruction competition and exhibit is an innovative and creative way for the design, engineering and construction communities to support the North Texas Food Bank’s mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Last year, the North Texas Food Bank was able to provide over 130,000 meals through the money and food donated from the event. We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of the community and hope that you will take the opportunity to see the impressive displays that the teams create.”

The annual competition brings together the design, engineering and construction industries to build themed sculptures that in past years have included canned video game characters, superheroes and iconic landmarks from across the globe. The sculptures are then on display at NorthPark Center for the public to view and vote for their favorite.

Last year’s CANstruction raised over $13,000 and nearly 80,000 pounds of canned goods. The can structures were a collection of children’s literary favorites such as Clifford, Winnie the Pooh, and the Very Hungry Caterpillar and more can be viewed at www.ntfb.org/canstructiondal.

Now in its 31st year, CANstruction Dallas has provided millions of canned food items for the NTFB that are then distributed to North Texas neighbors experiencing hunger through a feeding network of 500 partner food pantries and other community organizations. These food resources are especially important now as North Texans continue to experience economic uncertainty and unprecedented hunger caused by record inflation.

NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page by visiting www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every dollar donated casts a vote and helps the North Texas Food Bank provide access to three nutritious meals.

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org

About CANstruction:

CANstruction® Dallas is the local chapter of Canstruction®, a global anti-hunger project founded by the Society for Design Administration, an affiliate organization of the American Institute of Architects. The event will take place in more than 50 cities across North America.

Attachment