Pet-Friendly Travel: 79% of Pet Parents Are Influenced by their Pets When Planning Their Travel Destinations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., – Dogs can be the best travel companions – and according to recent research1 by Hilton, more than half of dog owners (56%) plan to travel with their pets in the next 3-9 months. To celebrate International Dog Day, Mars Petcare and Hilton have joined forces, so all dogs staying at Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the U.S. and in select Toronto area hotels will receive free CESAR® Canine Cuisine on Saturday, August 26 (while supplies last).

Mars Petcare and Hilton are dedicated to providing an exceptional stay for pets and their parents, ensuring their comfort and happiness throughout the entire journey, from booking to check out. And by offering CESAR Canine Cuisine on International Dog Day – a holiday created by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige to celebrate dogs – dog lovers and their pups can enjoy their travel experience together even more. CESAR Canine Cuisine is designed with shared moments in mind, offering a wide range of gourmet recipes in a variety of textures, intended to appeal to even the pickiest eaters. The CESAR brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has always believed that the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents. Providing our pets with the meals and complements they love shows them the love they deserve – which can help make the most of a spontaneous travel adventure or celebration of International Dog Day.

Additionally, Hilton Team Members at pet-friendly properties across the portfolio regularly provide guests with information on local pet-friendly offerings, including local dog parks, nearby 24-hour vets, pet stores and any pet-friendly restaurants in the area. Many hotels offer pet treats at the front desk, pet bowls for use during a stay, and waste bags.

To learn more about how Mars Petcare and Hilton are setting a new standard in pet-friendly travel, visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com or stories.hilton.com.

1Hilton partnered with Morning Consult to inform the Pet-Friendly Survey study. Morning Consult conducted an online survey among a sample of n=2,200 adults, n=1,445 of the adult sample self-identified as owning a pet, and n=1,029 of the self-identified pet owners self-identified as owning a dog and n=773 self-identified as owning a cat. The survey was conducted in May 2023.