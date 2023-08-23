Global Glass Logistics Market Size to Reach USD 1.82 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 recorded global value of the glass logistics market amounted to USD 1.02 Billion. As per the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, the market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The primary driving forces behind this upward revenue trend are the rapid expansion within the global logistics sector due to the proliferation of service providers and the notable strides in glass material technology. Furthermore, the ongoing enhancements in transportation infrastructure, backed by heightened investments, are anticipated to provide substantial backing to the growth of market revenue.

Increasing investments in the enhancement of transportation infrastructure are propelling the swift expansion of the global logistics sector, contributing to the bolstering of market revenue. The rapid pace of digital transformation, the influx of new market entrants, evolving customer expectations, and the emergence of resilient business models that enhance profitability collectively induce substantial transformations within the transportation and logistics realm. This, in turn, exerts a considerable impact on the industry. Furthermore, the mounting demand for advanced glass materials across a spectrum of end-use industries stands to gain from the robust upsurge in the transportation and logistics sphere.

For instance, the introduction of solar control glazing glass exemplifies specialized engineering to mitigate heat infiltration in solar-exposed vehicles. By significantly reducing cabin temperatures by 7 to 8°C and curtailing heat intrusion, these glasses curtail energy consumption by diminishing reliance on air-conditioning systems. Consequently, the automotive sector is progressively adopting such glasses, fostering anticipated market revenue growth.

Nevertheless, the market is confronted with formidable challenges, including stringent safety and handling regulations, complexities in inventory management, and intensifying global competition. These factors collectively act as restraints on the revenue expansion trajectory of the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.02 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1.82 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Mode of transportation, product type, application, customer type, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Emons Spedition GmbH, Van Huet Glass Logistics BV

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, Sedak GmbH & Co. KG, Bonded Logistics, Inc., Lannutti, Saint-Gobain Group, Nijman/Zeetank

and Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global glass logistics market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global glass logistics market report are:

Strategic Development

On 12 March 2020, AGC introduced a pallet the Internet of Things (IoT) system for glass pallets used for the transport of glass. This ‘pallet IoT system’ uses Alps Alpine IoT modules called ‘logistics trackers’ to manage logistics items and visualize data on positioning, movement history, stagnation, and other factors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The road segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global glass logistics market over the forecast period. In logistics, speedy and effective transfer of cargo over relatively short distances is made possible by road transportation which makes it an ideal choice for companies who need a quicker transfer of items.

The container glass segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Higher inclination of consumers toward products that use container glasses for packaging along with rapid growth of logistics sectors and leading to revenue growth of this segment.

The transportation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 in the global glass logistics market. Higher investment in automotive industry along with rising demand for specialized glasses is leading to high demand for such products. In addition, the growing number of third-party logistics service providers is further expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global glass logistics market on the basis of mode of transportation, product type, application, customer type, and region:

Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Road Rail Sea Air

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Flat Glass Container Glass Specialty Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Flow Material Handling Production Packaging Inventory Transportation Warehousing

Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



