Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.27 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Clinical Workflow Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increased demand for efficient healthcare processes, growing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) systems, rising focus on patient-centric care, advancements in technology including AI and machine learning, need for better interoperability among healthcare systems, and regulatory requirements promoting digitization are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Clinical Workflow Solutions market, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearable technologies, the rise of mobile health applications, the growing emphasis on interoperability standards like FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), the increasing use of cloud computing for data storage and accessibility, the incorporation of natural language processing (NLP) for improved documentation and communication, the expansion of virtual health and telemedicine platforms, the implementation of blockchain technology for secure data exchange, the incorporation of predictive analytics to enhance decision-making, the emergence of personalized medicine approaches, and the integration of robotics and automation to streamline tasks and workflows are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A clinical workflow solution is a software application that automates and streamlines the clinical processes in a healthcare organization. It can help to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety.

Prominent Players in Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Cerner

Epic Systems

McKesson

Allscripts

Meditech

eClinicalWorks

athenahealth

Greenway Health

NextGen Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Kareo

RelayHealth

drchrono

Quincy EMR

MedEvolve

Veradigm

Health Catalyst

BridgeHead Health

Orion Health

Aprima Medical Software

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



3.19 Billion 2030 Value Projection



9.27 Billion CAGR 12.6% Segments Covered















Type Data Integration solutions, Real Time Communication solution, Workflow Automation Solution, Care Collaboration Solutions, Enterprise Reporting, Analytics Solution



End Use Hospitals, Long-term care facilities, Ambulatory Care Centers











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

EMR/EHR Integration Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

EMR/EHR Integration dominated the global online market as they are fundamental to modern healthcare systems. As healthcare providers increasingly transition from paper-based records to digital systems, seamless integration of these records across various departments and healthcare settings becomes crucial.

Hospitals & Clinics are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Hospitals & Clinics are the leading segment as they are primary healthcare providers and deal with a large volume of patients daily. Efficient clinical workflows are paramount to ensure timely and accurate patient care, from admission to discharge.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a massive emphasis on technological advancements. The region has been early adopter of healthcare IT solutions and electronic health records (EHR) systems, creating a conducive environment for implementing clinical workflow solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Clinical Workflow Solutions market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Clinical Workflow Solutions.

Key Developments in Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Stanley healthcare collaborated with CISCO. Under this collaboration, STANLEY Healthcare’s Aero Scout Real-time Location System (RTLS) platform has been fully integrated with Cisco DNA Spaces. This collaboration enables STANLEY Healthcare to deliver a more seamless and cost-effective solution to healthcare providers who rely on RTLS as a core part of their operations.

