Image Relay Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Digital Asset Management Platform

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Relay , delivering a single source of truth for all digital assets and product information, today announced it has been named the Best Digital Asset Management Platform in the 6th annual 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognizes the top companies, technology, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.



“We’re very proud to stand alone as the Best Digital Asset Management Platform in this year’s MarTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Jeff Olsen, Director of Product at Image Relay. “We continue to evolve our DAM and product information management (PIM) capabilities, including with our unique all-in-one Marketing Delivery solution. Ensuring all digital assets are instantly available and always up-to-date is critical for brands and the partners they work with. Customers have quickly understood the ROI that our solutions unlock, and we look forward to continuing to expand and hone products that make them more efficient and successful.”

Image Relay continues to launch and expand purpose-built solutions that directly address customer pain points and meet digital modernization initiatives. The company recently announced Marketing Delivery , a unique platform combining DAM and PIM capabilities to ensure data veracity and speed across all of a brand’s digital assets and product information. Launched in general availability in June 2023, Marketing Delivery has quickly become a critical component for businesses seeking a holistic, scalable, and cost-effective strategy for DAM and PIM execution.

“If Darn Tough didn’t have Image Relay, it would be absolute digital chaos,” said Lance Pitcher, the Creative Marketing Manager at Darn Tough, an apparel company and Image Relay customer. “The platform is a one-stop shop for all of our media and assets. Image Relay has become our single source of truth where we can update assets as needed—and everybody that needs access has access, whether from their phone, at home, whatever or wherever.”

Image Relay was also recently named to the Inc. 5000 on the strength of its revenue growth, and earned significant recognition this year from G2 based on customers’ success using the company’s Marketing Delivery, DAM, and PIM solutions.

About Image Relay