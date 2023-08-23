Corrugated Packaging Market to Worth USD 4,10,500 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated packaging market size is predicted to reach around USD 3,60,750 million by 2029, According to Precedence Research. The Asia Pacific region led the global market with the largest revenue share of 38% in 2022.





Corrugated packaging represents the largest segment within the packaging industry, measured in terms of material volume rather than traditional metrics such as square meters or square feet. Notably, this sector is quantified in tons of material, underscoring its significant market presence.

The effectiveness of corrugated packaging is evidenced by its successful deployment in three primary capacities:

Secondary Shipping Boxes: These robust containers serve as reliable protectors, ensuring the safe transit of products from origin to destination minimizing the risk of damage or loss.

Primary Boxes for Larger Goods: Corrugated packaging provides sturdy and dependable encasements for larger and heavier items, ensuring product integrity and security throughout the supply chain.

Retail Display Stands: Leveraging its versatility, corrugated packaging plays a pivotal role in presenting products in retail settings, enhancing their visibility and allure to potential consumers, thereby bolstering sales.



Overall, the multi-faceted applications and efficiency of corrugated packaging substantiate its indispensable position as a key driver within the broader packaging industry.

The predominant utilization of corrugated packaging lies in its application as secondary shipping boxes. This is a crucial and functional implementation of corrugated material, prioritizing attaining utmost protection while maintaining a cost-effective approach. Cost optimization supersedes all other factors in this context. As for the visual aspects, the print requirements are kept modest, usually limited to simple one or two-colour schemes. Regarding accommodating variable print demands, secondary labels emerge as the prevailing choice, offering a standardized solution.

Corrugated packaging serves a dual purpose as it is utilized for secondary shipping boxes and finds substantial application in primary packing, particularly for consumer electronic products. These primary packaging boxes hold a prominent position on the shelves of consumer goods retailers, boasting vibrant colour graphics that are meticulously printed using advanced offset presses. To achieve this, the graphics are meticulously printed on paper and subsequently laminated onto the corrugated material, known as litholamination or litho-lam in industry parlance. This sophisticated technique ensures an aesthetically pleasing presentation of the products, elevating their visibility and appeal to discerning customers.

Corrugated retail display stands are witnessing a surge in popularity as an effective means of differentiation and capturing the attention of impulse buyers. These stands are strategically designed to stand out and attract customers in retail settings. The size of these displays is typically determined by the available floor space in each store, resulting in varying dimensions from one store to another. Consequently, they are often produced in shorter print runs, considering the need for customization to suit different output sizes.

Consumer goods manufacturers commonly invest in premium payments to supermarkets and other retailers for utilizing in-store floor space to showcase these retail display stands and their products. The decision to opt for corrugated displays stems from their cost-effective nature, providing a temporary yet impactful platform to promote specific products. The goal is to effectively highlight the unique benefits of the showcased products, ultimately enticing potential customers to make impulse purchases.

Corrugated board boxes find extensive use across diverse industries for packaging various goods, including breweries, glassware, cigarettes, pharmaceuticals, biscuits, milk and milk products, soaps, cosmetics, tea and coffee, hosiery, footwear, toys, and more. The market for corrugated boxes in India is substantial and exhibits significant growth potential, particularly in light of the ban on plastic packaging. This ban has emerged as a driving force behind the increased demand for corrugated board packaging.

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the corrugated boxes market. These include the rising demand from sectors such as fresh food and beverages, home and personal care goods, electronic goods industries, and logistics applications. Additionally, a noticeable increase in consumer awareness and preference for sustainable packaging fueled the demand for corrugated packaging. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has also played a pivotal role in propelling the growth of corrugated boxes, with expectations of continued growth in the foreseeable future.

The corrugated boxes market is experiencing a remarkable surge, surpassing initial expectations, and this growth is attributed to various contributing factors. Firstly, the booming e-commerce industry has played a pivotal role in propelling the demand for corrugated boxes. As more consumers opt for online shopping, the need for secure and reliable packaging solutions has escalated, driving the adoption of corrugated boxes.

Additionally, implementing high-speed automatic machines has significantly enhanced the efficiency of corrugated box production, resulting in increased output and quicker turnaround times. These advancements in automation have streamlined the manufacturing process, promptly meeting the rising demand for corrugated packaging.

Furthermore, continuous developments in digital printing technologies have transformed the landscape of packaging customization. With digital printing capabilities, businesses can create eye-catching and personalized designs on corrugated boxes, enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement.

These and other factors have collectively contributed to the accelerated growth of the corrugated boxes market, surpassing industry expectations and indicating a promising future for the corrugated packaging industry.

Global Impact: India's Role in the Corrugated Packaging Supply Chain

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant force in the market, capturing an impressive revenue share of over 38%. Renowned as the global manufacturing hub, this region is pivotal in producing a wide range of electronics, home care, and healthcare products distributed worldwide. The substantial population residing here also positions it as an immensely attractive market for the food & beverages industry, which, in turn, is projected to drive significant demand for corrugated packaging.

Additionally, the region's increasing adoption of e-commerce and the rapid growth of various online shopping platforms further contribute to the surging demand for corrugated packaging. The combination of these factors is expected to propel the growth rate of the Asia Pacific corrugated packaging market in the foreseeable future. Businesses operating in this sector should closely monitor and capitalize on the opportunities arising from the region's dynamic and flourishing market landscape.

The Indian market's promising demographic and economic outlook will fuel increased demand for packaged and processed foods and beverages over the next five years. Consequently, this demand rise will directly impact the growth of the corrugated packaging industry in India, as it plays a vital role in securing and delivering these products to consumers.

Despite the growth potential, the corrugated packaging segment in India faces significant fragmentation. Many small, inefficient, and financially stressed companies operate within this sector, which can lead to challenges in terms of productivity and competitiveness. Interestingly, even with the current fragmentation, the top 10 players in the industry only account for 24% of the total containerboard capacity in India, indicating the dominance of many smaller players.

The industry's fragmentation may present opportunities for consolidation and increased efficiency. As demand for corrugated packaging rises, there could be room for more prominent players to expand their operations and capitalize on economies of scale. Moreover, it might encourage collaboration and partnerships to collectively improve market share and optimize resources.

Overall, while the growth prospects for the corrugated packaging industry in India are promising, addressing the issue of fragmentation and identifying avenues for increased efficiency will be crucial for sustainable and impactful growth in the coming years.

The Indian corrugated paper packaging industry is poised for robust growth in the coming five years, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth is primarily fueled by the nation's solid demographic and economic prospects. India's economy is among the fastest-growing globally, and its per capita income is expected to increase by 50% to reach USD 3,000 by 2023.

The country boasts a burgeoning population of young and income-earning consumers, with a median age of 28 years. This demographic dividend is a key factor contributing to increased demand for various goods, including packaged products that rely on corrugated paper packaging for distribution and display.

Furthermore, India's urban population is on a steady rise, accounting for 33% of the total population. This urbanization trend is projected to continue, reaching 40% by 2025. Urban areas tend to witness higher consumption rates and greater demand for packaged products, thus driving the need for efficient and reliable corrugated paper packaging solutions.

Overall, India's favourable demographic and economic dynamics, a growing urban population, and a young, income-earning consumer base create a promising environment for sustained growth in the corrugated paper packaging industry over the next five years.

E-commerce Packaging Trends: Staying Ahead in the Corrugated Market

The e-commerce sector is experiencing a remarkable surge in retail sales, and projections indicate an impressive annual growth rate of approximately 20% for e-commerce trade in Europe. On a global scale, online sales are anticipated to surpass an astounding $5.4 trillion by 2023. As a result, the packaging industry, particularly the corrugated segment, is poised to witness a significant upswing in demand.

Corrugated packaging dominates e-commerce, accounting for approximately 80% of the packaging demand in this rapidly expanding market. The exponential growth of e-commerce directly impacts the corrugated industry, driving the need for more packaging materials to safely and efficiently ship products to consumers.

Instance, 13 Mar 2023, Agarwal Enterprises is thrilled to announce the grand inauguration of "Rewynd," our pioneering packaging eCommerce studio. With Rewynd, we are revolutionizing the packaging industry by offering a one-stop digital platform for all packaging needs. Through this innovative studio, businesses can explore a wide array of packaging solutions, customizable designs, and eco-friendly materials tailored to their specific requirements.



This surge in packaging demand poses challenges and opportunities for the corrugated industry. As companies strive to meet the rising packaging requirements, there is an opportunity for the corrugated industry to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of the e-commerce market. It will also drive advancements in packaging solutions to ensure products are adequately protected during transit and delivered to customers in optimal condition.

In conclusion, the surging e-commerce retail sales are a driving force behind the rapid growth of the corrugated packaging industry, and this trend is set to continue with significant potential for further expansion in the years ahead.

The logistics chain for direct-to-consumer delivery in e-commerce has become increasingly intricate. During standard distribution processes, E-commerce packages often go through multiple handling stages, sometimes as many as 20 or more. As a result, there is a growing need for cost-effective secondary corrugated board packaging solutions to ensure safe and efficient transportation throughout the supply chain.

Instance, 14 February 2023, HP proudly announces the release of its latest cutting-edge offering, the HP PageWide C550 Press, a post-print digital corrugated press high-speed. This advanced single-pass platform has been meticulously engineered to empower converters in optimizing manufacturing expenses and enhancing operational efficiency for the production of corrugated packaging. By leveraging the capabilities of the HP PageWide C550 Press, businesses can achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and deliver superior results in the fast-paced and ever-evolving packaging industry. This launch underscores HP's unwavering commitment to pushing the frontiers of technology and providing unmatched solutions to address the dynamic demands of the market.



The high number of handling stages exposes packages to risks, such as potential damage, wear, and tear. Cost-effective secondary corrugated board packaging plays a critical role in mitigating these risks by providing additional protection for the primary product packaging. It is a sturdy and reliable outer packaging that shields the contents from external forces and minimizes the chances of in-transit damage.

To address the demands of the modern e-commerce logistics chain, secondary corrugated board packaging is designed to be lightweight yet durable, optimizing shipping costs while safeguarding the products within. As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, the demand for efficient and economical secondary packaging solutions is expected to rise, further emphasizing the crucial role of corrugated board packaging in enhancing the overall supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction in the direct-to-consumer delivery model.

In response to evolving market trends and consumer preferences, brand owners are emphasizing their packaging more to extend their brand image beyond the retail outlet and into consumers' homes. As a result, this shift in demand is impacting the converting industry, which is now facing growing requirements to ensure that secondary packaging not only serves as a protective container but also carries the brand's visual identity effectively.

To meet these demands, converters must produce high-quality graphic designs directly on the secondary pack or shipper. This entails implementing advanced printing technologies and techniques to create eye-catching, visually appealing packaging that resonates with consumers. High-quality graphic designs on the secondary packaging help reinforce brand recognition and loyalty, making the product stand out on the store shelves and in consumers' homes.

With its well-designed graphics, the secondary packaging becomes an extension of the brand's marketing strategy, making it an essential tool for driving brand engagement and leaving a lasting impression on consumers. Converting companies that can deliver such high-quality, aesthetically pleasing packaging solutions are well-positioned to meet the demands of brand owners and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Moreover, the converting industry is experiencing a significant shift driven by brand owners' requirements for secondary packaging to carry their brand image effectively into consumers' homes. This has led to an increased focus on producing high-quality graphic designs for shippers, creating opportunities for converters to provide value-added solutions that align with the evolving needs of the packaging market.

Comparative Landscape

The corrugated packaging market exhibits robust growth and intense competition, driven by surging demand across various industries. Major players dominate the global market, including International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, and Packaging Corporation of America. Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are the key regions with expanding consumer bases and industrial activities. Innovation and technology play a pivotal role in this sector, with companies investing in R&D for eco-friendly solutions and advanced packaging technologies like digital printing and smart packaging.

Sustainability initiatives are rising as companies adopt environmentally friendly materials and recycling practices. Mergers and acquisitions are common strategies to strengthen market position and expand product portfolios. Given the increasing demand from e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models, efficient supply chain management is essential. Building strong customer relationships and delivering exceptional service remain crucial factors for success in this dynamic market.

Major key players in the corrugated packaging market include: Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC., Oji Holdings Corporation, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Packaging Corporation of America

Recent Developments:

17 October 2022 , Aldi UK is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of porridge pots packaged in sustainable cardboard packaging. As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, we have developed this innovative solution to replace traditional single-use plastic packaging. The new cardboard packaging is recyclable and helps reduce plastic waste, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Aldi's porridge pots in cardboard packaging offer our customers a convenient and eco-friendly breakfast option, aligning with our dedication to providing high-quality products that prioritize sustainability.

, Aldi UK is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of porridge pots packaged in sustainable cardboard packaging. As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, we have developed this innovative solution to replace traditional single-use plastic packaging. The new cardboard packaging is recyclable and helps reduce plastic waste, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Aldi's porridge pots in cardboard packaging offer our customers a convenient and eco-friendly breakfast option, aligning with our dedication to providing high-quality products that prioritize sustainability. 25 Jan 2023 , Cascades is delighted to introduce a novel closed-loop basket crafted from recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard, designed specifically for the produce sector. This innovative solution is a sustainable substitute for conventional food packaging, often posing recycling challenges. By adding this cutting-edge product to our extensive range of eco-friendly packaging offerings, Cascades further demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices.

, Cascades is delighted to introduce a novel closed-loop basket crafted from recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard, designed specifically for the produce sector. This innovative solution is a sustainable substitute for conventional food packaging, often posing recycling challenges. By adding this cutting-edge product to our extensive range of eco-friendly packaging offerings, Cascades further demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. 2 February 2023 Hygiene specialist Satino by WEPA proudly presents its latest innovation, the PureSoft range, crafted entirely from 100% recycled corrugated cardboard. This eco-friendly range comprises toilet tissue, kitchen rolls, and hand towels designed to meet the highest sustainability standards. Using recycled materials, the PureSoft range achieves an impressive 70% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional virgin fibre production methods. Moreover, the range eliminates the bleaching process to enhance its environmentally conscious approach, resulting in a more natural-looking paper. Satino's PureSoft range exemplifies our commitment to offering environmentally responsible solutions without compromising quality and performance.

Hygiene specialist Satino by WEPA proudly presents its latest innovation, the PureSoft range, crafted entirely from 100% recycled corrugated cardboard. This eco-friendly range comprises toilet tissue, kitchen rolls, and hand towels designed to meet the highest sustainability standards. Using recycled materials, the PureSoft range achieves an impressive 70% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional virgin fibre production methods. Moreover, the range eliminates the bleaching process to enhance its environmentally conscious approach, resulting in a more natural-looking paper. Satino's PureSoft range exemplifies our commitment to offering environmentally responsible solutions without compromising quality and performance. 20 March 2023 , Sainsbury's is thrilled to introduce its latest eco-conscious initiative - the launch of cardboard packaging for its own-brand detergent. As part of our commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability, this innovative packaging solution replaces traditional plastic containers with recyclable cardboard. By adopting this eco-friendly approach, we aim to contribute to a cleaner environment and offer our customers a more sustainable choice for their laundry needs. Sainsbury's cardboard packaging for own-brand detergent aligns with our dedication to making positive environmental changes while maintaining the same level of product quality and convenience for our valued customers.

, Sainsbury's is thrilled to introduce its latest eco-conscious initiative - the launch of cardboard packaging for its own-brand detergent. As part of our commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability, this innovative packaging solution replaces traditional plastic containers with recyclable cardboard. By adopting this eco-friendly approach, we aim to contribute to a cleaner environment and offer our customers a more sustainable choice for their laundry needs. Sainsbury's cardboard packaging for own-brand detergent aligns with our dedication to making positive environmental changes while maintaining the same level of product quality and convenience for our valued customers. 5 July 2023, Sainsbury's proudly introduces its latest initiative, the launch of recyclable cardboard packaging exclusively designed for our premium steak products. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this innovative packaging solution aims to significantly reduce plastic waste in the food industry. By opting for recyclable cardboard, we aim to positively impact the environment while ensuring the same level of quality and freshness for our esteemed customers. This launch is a testament to Sainsbury's commitment to adopting greener practices and meeting the evolving demands of conscious consumers.



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Package Type

Single Wall Boards

Double Wall Boards

Triple Wall Boards

Single Face Boards

By Application

Electronics & Electricals

Food & Beverages

Transport & Logistics

E-Commerce

Personal Care Goods

Healthcare

Homecare Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



