Clean Label Ingredients Market to be Worth $80.69 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Clean Label Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Flours, Colors, Flavors, Preservatives, Starch), Source (Plant-Based), Form (Dry Form, Liquid Form), Application (Food {Bakery and Confectionery, Meat Products} and Beverages)— Global Forecast to 2030,’ the clean label ingredients market is projected to reach $80.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Clean label ingredients are natural, minimally processed, simple, and free from artificial ingredients and chemicals used in food and beverage applications. These ingredients are sourced from organic or non-GMO and are perceived as safer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly than artificial ingredients. The increasing consumer preferences for natural & organic foods and growing health concerns associated with artificial ingredients are propelling the demand for clean label ingredients. Clean label ingredients avoid artificial ingredients, such as artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

The global clean label ingredients market is characterized by a moderately competitive scenario due to many large and small-sized global, regional, and local players. The key players operating in the global clean label ingredients market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), BENEO GmbH (Part of Südzucker AG) (Germany), Brisan Group (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated. (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Groupe Limagrain Holding (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.).

The global clean label ingredients market is segmented based on ingredient type (flour {wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour, and others}, colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, starch, and other ingredients), source (plant-based source and other sources), form (dry and liquid form), application (food {bakery and confectionery, condiments, dairy and frozen dessert, ready-to-eat foods, meat products, and other foods}, beverages), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Study:

Among all the ingredient types studied in this report, the flour segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global clean label ingredients market in 2023 owing to the rapidly growing global processed food industry and rising demand for clean label wheat, rice, and corn flour from bakery and confectionery products, sauces and dressings, dairy products, packaged meal, and processed foods products around the world. Moreover, the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, rising per capita spending on nutritious foods, and rising demand for natural and organic foods are further expected to support the growth of this market.

Furthermore, based on type, the global clean label flour market is further segmented into wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour, and others. In 2023, the clean label wheat flour segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global clean label flour market because of the growing global bakery industry and demand for gluten-free, non-GMO, and organic wheat flour from the bakery & confectionary industry.

Among all the sources studied in this report, the plant-based source is expected to account for the larger share of the global clean label ingredients market in 2023. Moreover, this segment is further slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing consumer preferences for plant-based foods, increasing environmental safety concerns, and the growing vegan population.

Among all the forms studied in this report, the dry form segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global clean label ingredients market in 2023 due to the higher demand for dry form ingredients owing to their advantages over liquid form ingredients, including easy to store, higher shelf life, flexibility in handling, and low cost of processing.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the food segment is expected to account for the larger share of the clean label ingredients market in 2023. However, the beverages segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030 owing to the factors such as growing consumer inclination towards natural and healthy beverages and rising consumer demand for plant-based beverages.

Among the geographies, the North America segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global clean label ingredients market in 2023. The large market share of this region is attributed to the presence of a large number of food manufacturers; growing demand for organic, vegan, and plant-based food and beverages; and rising health and wellness. Moreover, the stringent regulations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on artificial food ingredients are further expected to spur the demand for clean label food ingredients in the region during the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Clean Label Ingredients Market Assessment—by Ingredient Type

Flour Wheat Flour Corn Flour Rice Flour Others

Colors

Flavors

Sweeteners

Preservatives

Starch

Other Ingredients

Clean Label Ingredients Market Assessment—by Source

Plant-based

Other Sources (animal-based sources and microorganisms, among others)

Clean Label Ingredients Market Assessment—by Form

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Clean Label Ingredients Market Assessment—by Application

Food Bakery & Confectionery Condiments Dairy and Frozen Dessert Ready-to-Eat Foods Meat Products Other Foods

Beverages

Clean Label Ingredients Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



