Global Payment Processor Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global payment processor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Confluence of factors such as technology advancements, changing consumer expectations, and established IT infrastructure is spurring market expansion. Additionally, businesses may now respond to payment requirements with just one API integration due to the growing technological improvements in APIs, which is driving up demand for payment processing services globally, thereby driving the market revenue.

By Method Type (Credit Cards, Debit Cards, E-Wallet Transactions), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa), Competitive Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

As per the method outlook, the e-wallet transactions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global payment processor market from 2023 to 2028.

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period from 2023-2028

Adyen, Alipay, Amazon Payments, Inc., Authorize.Net, Due Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., PayU, SecurePay, Stripe, Inc., Apple Inc. (Apple Pay), and Alphabet (Google Pay), among others are some of the key players operating in the global payment processor market





Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Credit Cards Transactions

Debit Cards Transactions

E-Wallet Transactions





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





