Global Payment Processor Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global payment processor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Confluence of factors such as technology advancements, changing consumer expectations, and established IT infrastructure is spurring market expansion. Additionally, businesses may now respond to payment requirements with just one API integration due to the growing technological improvements in APIs, which is driving up demand for payment processing services globally, thereby driving the market revenue.
Browse 143 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Payment Processor Market - Forecast to 2028’’
By Method Type (Credit Cards, Debit Cards, E-Wallet Transactions), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa), Competitive Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- As per the method outlook, the credit card transactions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global payment processor market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the method outlook, the e-wallet transactions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global payment processor market from 2023 to 2028.
- Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period from 2023-2028
- Adyen, Alipay, Amazon Payments, Inc., Authorize.Net, Due Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., PayU, SecurePay, Stripe, Inc., Apple Inc. (Apple Pay), and Alphabet (Google Pay), among others are some of the key players operating in the global payment processor market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/payment-processor-market-4109
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Credit Cards Transactions
- Debit Cards Transactions
- E-Wallet Transactions
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com