Polar King Mobile Executives to Showcase Equipment at 2023 NATDA Trailer Show

Fort Wayne, IN, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar King Mobile (PKM) executive vice president Christian Aitken announces PKM will exhibit at this month’s North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) Trailer Show. The show runs Aug. 30-31 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Company executives, including Aitken and Polar King International vice president Barry Tippmann, will be located at Booth No. 1542, where they hope to foster relationships with fellow NATDA members and recruit new dealers.

“The NATDA Trailer Show is North America's premier platform for trailer industry innovation," Aitken says. “This event presents an incredible opportunity for Polar King Mobile to showcase our pioneering line of small, affordable refrigerated trailer solutions, and we’re excited to share our products and forge meaningful relationships within the industry. Our trailers are still in their infancy, and we hope we can continue growing our nationwide network at the best trailer dealer event in the country.”

Dealer executives and media personnel are invited to stop by the Polar King Mobile booth, where the company will exhibit a 6’ x 12’ refrigerated trailer.

In addition to Aitken and Tippmann, three other Polar King Mobile representatives will be on-hand at NATDA 2023, including Gary Cooper (service manager), Christina York (dealer coordinator) and Rob Henry (director of marketing).

Polar King Mobile refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use. PKM’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

To learn more about the NATDA Trailer Show, visit www.natda.org/trailer-show.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 866-586-2051. Potential dealers should email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

About Polar King Mobile

Polar King Mobile was founded in 2020 to provide North America with the first affordable, small, refrigerated trailer solution. The company’s refrigerated and freezer trailers, engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use, feature a 100% seamless fiberglass design with a continuous surface. Polar King Mobile trailers are used by single-unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies and many others requiring dependable outdoor refrigeration. For more information, visit polarkingmobile.com or call (866) 260-4686. Polar King Mobile is located at 4410 New Haven Ave Suite A, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA.

