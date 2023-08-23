Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Is Set To Grow To $9 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 26% As Per The Business Research Company's 3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printed medical devices market has achieved impressive growth, expanding from $2.87 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2023, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The market is projected to maintain its trajectory, further increasing to $9.09 billion by 2027, with an expected CAGR of 26.3%. This dynamic 3D printed medical devices market growth is significantly attributed to various influential factors driving the market.



The Role of Osteoarthritis: The escalating prevalence of osteoarthritis and related musculoskeletal conditions stands as a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market. Osteoarthritis, a debilitating disorder affecting joint cartilage and surrounding tissues, leads to pain, stiffness, and loss of joint function. Innovative 3D printing medical devices empower the creation of patient-specific joint replicas, providing surgeons with vital insights often undetectable through conventional 2-dimensional scans. As the likelihood of osteoarthritis increases with age, the demand for such devices is anticipated to rise.

Innovations in the Spine Industry: The integration of 3D printing technology within the spine industry is a burgeoning trend, offering innovative solutions to enhance bone ingrowth and implant fixation. This trend reduces manufacturing complexity, rendering the 3D printing process more cost-effective. Medtronic's introduction of the TiONIC Technology, utilizing 3D printing to create implants with improved surface textures, exemplifies this trend. Similarly, K2M's 3D Titanium Technology produces advanced spinal implants using titanium powder, fostering bone growth activity.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Presence: The global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented by type, application, technology, raw material, and end user. It covers a comprehensive range of categories including implants, surgical instruments, prosthetics, tissue engineering devices, orthopedic, spinal, dental, hearing aids, various technologies, and end users such as hospitals, diagnostics centers, academic institutions, and more.

The 3D printed medical devices market analysis report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Leading Players: Major players in the 3D printed medical devices market include 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, Cyfuse Biomedical, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, EOS GmbH, FabRx Ltd., and Concept Laser.

Stronghold in North America: In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region within the 3D printed medical devices market, with Western Europe as the second-largest region. This geographical diversity underscores the global reach and significance of this evolving market.

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the 3D printed medical devices market size, 3D printed medical devices market segments, 3D printed medical devices market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

