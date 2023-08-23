The Most Compact POD MOD, VOOPOO DRAG H40, has Arrived in the US

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO is excited to announce the arrival of the VOOPOO DRAG H40 in the US market. The DRAG H40 represents a new addition to the DRAG Series, offering an innovative entry-level POD MOD experience.

In the past, VOOPOO launched many impressive and innovative POD MOD of the DRAG Series including DRAG E60, DRAG H80S, DRAG S, DRAG S PnP-X, DRAG S Pro, DRAG X, DRAG X PnP-X, and DRAG X Pro.

The arrival of the new family member, DRAG H40, prompts individuals to delve into its distinct highlights that add a new spark to their vaping journey.

Compact Size and Huge Capacity, Holding Long Hours of Vaping

Designed with a focus on compactness and performance, the DRAG H40 is now available for purchase in the US. Boasting a compact form factor, this device provides a satisfying vaping experience without compromising on convenience. With a 1500 mAh battery and a maximum power output of 40 W, users can enjoy extended vaping sessions without worrying about battery life.

The DRAG H40 features an upgraded PnP POD II with a 5 mL e-liquid capacity, reducing the need for frequent refills. This enhancement also extends to the DRAG H80S and DRAG E60, which will now come standard with the upgraded PnP POD II.

PnP Atomization Platform, Ultimate Taste Delivery

Equipped with the Dual in One PnP coils, the DRAG H40 ensures efficient atomization, delivering a rich flavor and smooth vapor production. The device offers two power adjustment modes—RBA and SMART—for customizable power output, catering to different vaping preferences.

Rotate Pod to Adjust Airflow, Freely Get Airflow You Want

One notable feature is the 360° stepless pod rotational airflow adjustment, allowing users to fine-tune their airflow without any hassle. This design offers a seamless transition between Mouth-to-Lung (MTL) and Direct-to-Lung (DTL) vaping styles.

360° Exquisite Leather Facing, Full Upgrade in Holding Comfort

The DRAG H40 maintains the signature debossed and cylindrical design of the DRAG series, enhancing both aesthetics and comfort. Its exquisite leather facing adds a touch of elegance while providing a comfortable grip.

VOOPOO continues to create and offer cutting-edge POD MOD devices as the open-system vape industry's POD MOD pioneer. For DRAG POD MOD Family, the first arrival DRAG X and DRAG S refreshed the user’s vaping experience with their record-breaking ignition speed and classic leather design. Since the release of these two vapes, VOOPOO has developed many POD MOD devices and enriched the DRAG POD MOD Family. It is sensible to say that DRAG H40 will be unmissable for customers and consumers.

As part of its commitment to innovation, VOOPOO continues to develop cutting-edge POD MOD devices, with the DRAG H40 being a notable addition to our lineup. We value the support of our US customers, who have contributed to the growth of the VOOPOO brand.

