CTERA Named a Leader by GigaOm in the Sonar Report for File-Based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA today announced it has been named a Leader and a Fast Mover in the GigaOm 2023 Sonar Report for File-Based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection.

CTERA makes the largest jump compared to last year’s report primarily due to the release of CTERA Ransom Protect.

CTERA’s comprehensive ransomware and mitigation technology built into the Enterprise File Services Platform includes CTERA Ransom Protect, a state-of-the-art AI ransomware protection mechanism that identifies and stops ransomware attacks in real time. If a ransomware attack occurs within an organization, organizations can instantly recover the ‘locked’ data from immutable snapshots.

The report emphasized “with the release of Ransom Protect, CTERA now has comprehensive coverage of ransomware protection, offering immutability, mitigation and remediation, and proactive capabilities.” CTERA also ranked “Exceptional: Outstanding focus and execution” in four out of six evaluated characteristics.

“Our Sonar Reports analyze emerging technology trends and sectors and provide the benefits as well as risks posed by the early adoption of bleeding edge solutions,” said Arjan Timmerman and Max Mortillaro, analysts at GigaOm. “This year, CTERA significantly improved its posture in cyber resiliency thanks to CTERA Ransom Protect, an AI-based proactive detection engine that further strengthens CTERA's already comprehensive cyber resiliency feature set. As a result, CTERA was identified as a ‘Leader’ and ‘Fast Mover’ thanks to its commitment to innovation and its delivery pace.”

The GigaOm Sonar notes: “By implementing ransomware protection on primary storage systems, storage vendors enable organizations to strengthen their security posture with proactive identification and mitigation. The most advanced ransomware protection primary storage solutions ensure that primary data is minimally impacted by ransomware attacks, guaranteeing a normal flow of business operations while mitigating the consequences of financial, regulatory, and reputational impact. Furthermore, ransomware protection on primary storage systems—and its maturity—allows storage vendors to differentiate against their competition and create new business opportunities.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by GigaOm as a ‘Leader’ and ‘Fast Mover’ in their latest Sonar Report for File-Based Primary Storage - Ransomware Protection,” said Oded Nagel, CEO, CTERA. “With the release of CTERA Ransom Protect, we believe CTERA provides the most cyber resilient global file system in the industry and are proud and honored to be acknowledged by GigaOm for our efforts.”

"It is exciting to see CTERA once again solidify its position as a trailblazer in the industry, now recognized by GigaOm for their relentless dedication to advancing ransomware protection," said Soren Johnson, Sales Director, at Capital Data. "CTERA's unwavering commitment to innovation is evident in their ability to not only stay ahead of evolving cyber threats but also empower organizations to safeguard their critical data with utmost confidence."

Read the full GigaOm Sonar Report for File-Based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection here.

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.