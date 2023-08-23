PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, 23 August 2023

GOVERNANCE

Evolution within the Executive Committee of Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541) announces the departure of Régis Massuyeau, Group Chief Financial Officer, and his interim replacement by Gilles Lemaire, Group Controlling Director.

After more than two years of contributing to the transformation and reinforcement of the Finance function in a fluctuating macroeconomic environment, Régis Massuyeau has decided to pursue a new professional project as of September 2023. The Group sincerely thanks him for his unwavering commitment.

The selection process for a new Chief Financial Officer is underway, and his appointment will be announced in a later press release.

To ensure the transition, François-Melchior de Polignac, Chief Executive Officer of Maisons du Monde, has appointed Gilles Lemaire, Group Controlling Director, given his nearly 20 years' financial experience within major international groups and his in-depth knowledge of Maisons du Monde.

