Questor Announces the Departure of President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: QST) announces the departure of President and CEO, Audrey Mascarenhas, effective today. Ms. Mascarenhas has also resigned from the Board of Directors.



Audrey joined Questor in 1999 and became CEO in 2005. Under Ms. Mascarenhas’ leadership the Company has earned a leading market position in waste gas combustion, and she leaves a legacy of strong brand recognition both domestically and on the international stage. On behalf of the employees and Board of Directors, the Company thanks Audrey for her vision, hard work and dedication to Questor over many years, and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

The Board of Directors is working on a transition plan that it expects to have completed in the near term. During this transition period, Board member Derek O’Malley-Keyes will act as interim President and CEO to ensure an orderly transition to a new President and CEO.

