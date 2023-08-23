Infection Control Products Market Size Worth USD 70.92 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Infection Control Products Market assumes a pivotal role in safeguarding the safety and well-being of individuals spanning diverse sectors, which encompass healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. This market segment encompasses a broad spectrum of items meticulously engineered to impede the proliferation of infectious maladies, uphold hygiene benchmarks, and curtail the potential for contamination. These products wield indispensable significance not solely within healthcare environs but also across industries where unwavering commitment to cleanliness and sanitation is of paramount import.

A primary catalyst fueling the expansion of the infection control products market is the escalating recognition of infection prevention's significance. In light of the escalating prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the ascent of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, healthcare providers and establishments are intensifying their focus on instituting resilient infection control frameworks. Consequently, there is a noticeable upswing in the demand for infection control products adept at eradicating pathogens effectively and mitigating the peril of transmission.

An additional noteworthy impetus stems from the stringent regulations and directives issued by governmental bodies and healthcare authorities. These regulations mandate the utilization of infection control products within healthcare establishments to assure patient safety and forestall the propagation of infections. Illustratively, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States furnish comprehensive guidelines for infection control within healthcare environments, encompassing recommendations for the deployment of specific products and protocols. The observance of these guidelines has ascended as a preeminent concern for healthcare providers, thereby amplifying the requisition for infection control products.

Nevertheless, despite the promising growth prospects, the infection control products market does encounter certain constraints. A pivotal challenge emerges in the form of the elevated cost associated with these products. Advanced disinfectants, sterilization equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) can incur substantial expenses, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities grappling with constrained budgets. This financial barrier can potentially impede the assimilation of infection control products, particularly within developing regions where healthcare infrastructure might be underfunded.

As per a publication by the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare-associated infections exert a substantial impact on millions of patients globally on an annual basis. The report underscores that in nations with high-income economies, approximately 7% of patients receiving hospital care contract at least one healthcare-associated infection. Conversely, in regions with middle- to low-income economies, the prevalence is notably higher, affecting an estimated 10% of patients.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approximates that solely within the United States, healthcare-associated infections contribute to tens of thousands of fatalities annually, alongside incurring expenditures amounting to billions of dollars. These figures underscore the pressing demand for effective infection control protocols and, in turn, underscore the notable market potential inherent in infection control products.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 51.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 70.92 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global infection control products market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the infection control products market report are: 3M Company; Johnson & Johnson; Procter & Gamble; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Cantel Medical; Ecolab Inc.; STERIS plc; PAUL HARTMANN AG; Danaher Corporation; MMM Group

3M Company;

Johnson & Johnson;

Procter & Gamble;

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc;

Cantel Medical;

Ecolab Inc.;

STERIS plc;

PAUL HARTMANN AG;

Danaher Corporation;

MMM Group

Strategic Development

On May 5, 2022, Honeywell unveiled two new respiratory products that are NIOSH-certified. The new items incorporate Honeywell's decades of experience developing respiratory-protection solutions and broadening its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) offering for healthcare personnel. To better protect frontline employees who, require a smaller-sized surgical N95, Honeywell created the DC365 Small Surgical N95 Respirator as the next generation of the surgical N95 respirator.

On September 14, 2022, A new workplace safety product and service brand called Inteliforz has been introduced by Ansell, a world leader in safety solutions. According to the company, Inteliforz extends Ansell's safety promise by delivering connected safety solutions to promote improved worker safety and a more motivated workforce. These solutions are based on real-time worker contextual connectivity and actionable mobility data.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The disinfectants segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment has led to a surge in demand for disinfectants. With the growing concern over healthcare-associated infections and the transmission of pathogens, healthcare providers and individuals alike are placing greater emphasis on disinfection practices. Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted the demand for disinfectants. The widespread adoption of disinfectants in households, workplaces, and public spaces to reduce the risk of virus transmission has contributed to the substantial revenue share of the disinfectants segment.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing awareness about the importance of personal protection has led to a surge in demand for PPE. Healthcare workers, in particular, require adequate protection to minimize the risk of infection while caring for patients. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for PPE, as it has become an essential component in preventing the transmission of the virus. Secondly, government regulations and guidelines have played a significant role in driving the demand for PPE. Moreover, advancements in PPE technology and materials have also fueled market growth.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) has led to a greater emphasis on infection control in hospitals and clinics. Hospitals and clinics are the primary locations where infection control products are utilized on a large scale. These facilities require a wide range of infection control products, including disinfectants, sterilization equipment, PPE, and other related items, to maintain a clean and safe environment for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors. As the focus on patient safety and infection prevention continues to increase, the demand for infection control products in hospitals and clinics is expected to remain strong.

The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022 due to the crucial role these companies play in the development and production of drugs, vaccines, and other healthcare products. These companies heavily invest in research and development to discover and develop new drugs and vaccines. As part of their commitment to public health, they also invest in infection control products to ensure the safety and efficacy of their manufacturing processes and facilities. The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment benefits from collaborations and partnerships with healthcare providers, government organizations, and research institutions. These collaborations enable the companies to leverage their expertise and resources to develop and distribute infection control products on a larger scale.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the infection control products market in 2022 due to region's strong emphasis on infection control and patient safety. Government organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, provide comprehensive guidelines and recommendations for infection control in healthcare settings. These guidelines mandate the use of specific infection control products and practices, driving the demand for such products in the region. Additionally, North America has a high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and a growing concern about the transmission of infectious diseases. HAIs pose a significant risk to patient safety and can lead to increased healthcare costs.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global infection control products market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Disinfectants Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



