Introducing Texilix – the ultimate toolkit for all DeFi investors

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubbed the ‘ultimate toolkit for all DeFi investors’, Texilix launches its transformative platform to revolutionize the landscape of pre-sale investments and provide a greatly enhanced investor experience.





Offering both convenience and unmatched analytical insight, Texilix features a comprehensive suite of tools and real-time market data to keep users informed with robust project evaluations, and ahead of the game at all times.



The jewel in Texilix’s crown is the multi-pre-sale launchpad, specifically designed to provide investors with convenient access to a diverse array of pre-sale opportunities. By aggregating a wide range of projects across different sectors and industries in real-time, investors can access a wealth of opportunity in an instant.



With a focus on providing a highly customizable experience, Texilix’s launchpad also features advanced filtering capabilities, allowing each individual investor to tailor their investment opportunities to their personal interests and needs. With filtering criteria such as investment size, industry sector, geographical location and token type, Texilix is the perfect investment partner for highly diversified financiers.



Mark, CEO of Texilix, says, “Today’s investment landscape is more diluted than ever. With so many opportunities available for digital investors, it can be a real challenge to know which ones are worth the time, and which ones are just a façade.



“This is why we have launched Texilix, to remove the mystique around digital financing and provide willing investors with a platform to find and support a range of exciting projects. Let Texilix do the digging for you and invest with confidence.”



To provide a superior user experience, Texilix also features an in-built investor dashboard to provide real-time portfolio tracking and keep users in the loop with regular notifications. Through the platform’s soon-to-launch mobile application, investors can keep up to date with their portfolio’s performance and engage with new opportunities, wherever they are.

To find out more about Texilix and unlock the full potential of pre-sales, visit: https://www.texilix.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.