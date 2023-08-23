Industry Leaders Came Together to Discuss the Evolution of Healthcare

Beverly Hills , Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thursday, August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Mission Matters MxM presented the Future of Healthcare Practices Talk. Keynote speaker Dr. Martin Trevino and panelists Marianne Canero, Joy Kong, M.D., Susan Haeger, Greg Nassief, Dr. Ben Shamoiel, Melinda Moore, Paren Knadjian and Priyanka Mathur M.D. shared their insights on the rapidly evolving healthcare practices landscape. The event, hosted in partnership with Karma Health, Scale Health, Restoration Healthcare and SixKind invited healthcare professionals, doctors, investors and media to join in on the discussion.

(From Left to Right) Adam Torres, Marianne Canero, Joy Kong, M.D., Susan Haeger, Dr. Ben Shamoiel

Event co-sponsor and lead panel advisor Marianne Canero, CEO of Karma Health, says she’s optimistic about business opportunities for private practices. “We are excited about the potential that private practices hold for transforming the quality and access to healthcare in the US,” she notes, adding, “Despite the financial constraints providers are facing, private practices that have structured business processes and the right strategic growth partners are dominating local markets.”

Across the span of her career, Canero has been extensively involved in collaborations with prominent professional services firms, technology enterprises, investors, and private medical organizations. Along with her fellow speakers at the MxM event, a diverse range of perspectives were explored, touching on the business fundamentals of an evolving healthcare landscape.

Dr. Martin Trevino delivers keynote at Mission Matters MxM event

Keynote speaker Dr. Martin Trevino, a cognitive neuroscientist and technologist, specializes in how the human brain forms trust and makes decisions with data and next-generation Human/AI complementarity. “Novel models of Human/Tech/AI complementarity will touch every industry, power the advanced economies of tomorrow, and yield order-of-magnitude leaps in innovation and problem-solving,” he says. “AI is intrinsically different yet uniquely complementary to the human brain. This unique, near-symbiotic relationship will enable us to solve today’s unsolvable problems. Making cognitive neuroscience an accessible competency will help translate how the human brain makes decisions and trusts data.”

From Trevino’s remarks, guests and media present at the MxM event were given an opportunity to learn what the future holds for AI’s applications across the healthcare industry.

Dr. Martin Trevino:



​Dr. Marty Trevino is a cognitive neuroscientist and former NSA technical officer who specializes in how the human brain trusts and makes decisions with data and next-generation Human/AI complementarity.



Marianne Canero:

Marianne Canero, CEO of Karma Health, is an accomplished executive with more than 18 years of experience in healthcare, finance, commercial real estate investment and management.



