Copenhagen – 23 August 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) Agillic adjusts its guidance for 2023 mainly due to a decline in ARR from transactions. EBITDA guidance remains unchanged.

Due to significant global price increases on SMS transactions, some clients have switched to alternative and less expensive communication channels, which are also offered through the Agillic platform. This has led to a decline in ARR from transactions and in revenue from transactions.

Since the gross margin on SMS transactions is low, the impact of transaction decline has a limited effect on EBITDA. Therefore, and as a result of our focus on operational excellence, we still expect to reach an EBITDA of DKK 1-4 million in 2023 in line with our previous guidance.

During 2023, companies have in general become more cautious and spend longer time to make decisions, which has led to a slower growth than previously expected. We expect the increased sales cycle to continue into H2 2023, and we therefore reduce our expectations for growth in ARR for 2023.

DKK million New guidance Previous guidance Revenue 67 – 70 79 – 83 EBITDA 1 – 4 1 – 4 ARR Subscriptions 56 – 60 66 – 70 ARR Transactions 14 – 17 23 – 25 Total ARR 70 – 77 89 – 95

Agillic will release its financial report for H1 2023 on the 24 August at 8:00 am.

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 23 August 2023.

