Societal CDMO Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal”; NASDAQ: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents). All of the shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) are being offered by Societal. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on April 20, 2021. The offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus and prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering, will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South 9th Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300, or by email at prospectus@chlm.com .

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO (Nasdaq: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to Societal’s experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on its clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. Societal does all of this in its best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, among other things, relate to the Company’s expectations regarding the size and terms of the offering, the timing and completion of the proposed public offering, and other statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “correlate”, “could”, “estimate”, “upcoming”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “will” and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, risks and uncertainties associated with demand for the Company’s services, which depends in part on customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; customers’ changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with the Company’s manufacturing services; the average profitability, or mix, of the products the Company manufactures; the Company’s ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products the Company manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials, or the Company’s customers facing increasing or new competition. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business and future results presented herein along with those risks and uncertainties discussed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.