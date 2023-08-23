Cansortium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on August 16, 2023.



All matters presented to the Meeting were approved by the Company’s shareholders, including:

(i) the election of five nominees to the board of directors as proposed by the Company in its management information circular, being Robert Beasley, Roger Daher, Mark Eckenrode, William Smith and John Mazarakis; (ii) the re-appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as auditor of the Company; (iii) the re-approval of the Company’s stock option plan for a further three years, including the approval of all unallocated stock options to purchase common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”); and (iv) the re-approval of the Company's restricted share unit award plan for a further three years, including the approval of all unallocated restricted share units to receive Common Shares, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

