Personal Floatation Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Personal Floatation Devices market , increasing demand for lightweight and comfortable designs, adoption of advanced materials for enhanced buoyancy and durability, integration of smart technologies for improved safety features, the growing popularity of inflatable personal flotation devices, customization and personalization options for consumer preferences, rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable flotation devices, expansion of product offerings for different water sports and activities, incorporation of fashion-forward designs and styles, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A personal flotation device (PFD) is a vest or jacket that is worn to keep a person afloat in the water. PFDs are essential for water sports, boating, and other activities where there is a risk of falling into the water.

Prominent Players in Personal Floatation Devices Market

3M

Astral Life Jackets

Brunswick Corporation

Coleman Company

Hansen Protection AS

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kokatat

Lifeline International

Mustang Survival ULC

Ocean Signal

Plastimo

Safety First Europe

Sevimar

Survitec Group Limited

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S

West Marine

SOLAS Marine Equipment

W.L. Gore & Associates

Zeagle International

Aqua Lung International

Gill Marine

Life Jackets Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Life Jackets dominated the global market owing to their high demand for safety regulations and standards. Manufacturers continuously innovate and improve the design and comfort of life jackets. Modern life jackets incorporate ergonomic designs, adjustable straps, and lightweight materials for better mobility and comfort. These enhancements make life jackets more appealing to users, further driving their dominance in the market.

Water Sports and Recreation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, water sports and recreation is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for water activities. In addition, Many countries and regions have implemented safety regulations that mandate the use of personal flotation devices in water sports activities. Compliance with these regulations creates a legal requirement for individuals to use PFDs when participating in water sports, leading to increased sales within this application segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the High Water-based Activities

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge participation in water based activities. The region has a thriving water sports and recreational industry, with a wide range of activities and facilities available. This industry generates significant demand for personal flotation devices to ensure the safety of participants. A robust industry supports the region's dominance in the market.

Key Developments in the Personal Floatation Devices Market

LALIZAS, the leading manufacturer of lifesaving equipment, has revealed a new catalogue that provides a total safety solution. This will help the company maintain or develop its customer base.

