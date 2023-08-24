Agillic A/S releases its financial results for the first half-year 2023. EBITDA increased to DKK 1.0m (up DKK 2.7m vs. H1 2022) and Revenue increased 10% to DKK 32.7m

Announcement no. 12 2023

Copenhagen – 24 August 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for the first half-year 2023. EBITDA increased to DKK 1.0 million (up DKK 2.7 million vs. H1 2022) and Revenue increased 10% to DKK 32.7 million.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments

“Agillic’s ability to swiftly adapt to evolving market conditions contributed to enhancing our profitability, enabling us to sustain our growth momentum effectively.

Agillic increased EBITDA to DKK 1.0 million (up DKK 2.7 million vs. H1 2022) and increased ARR from subscriptions to DKK 54.9 million (up 11% vs H1 2022), while Total ARR increased 3% due to ARR from transactions declining, leading to an increase of 10% in Total Revenue to DKK 32.7 million. With that, I am pleased to confirm that we, thanks to our unique operational excellence, continue to strengthen our sustainable growth trajectory.

We closed H1 2023 with a promising financial performance, a scalable international business model and future readiness through a ready-to-integrate best-of-breed platform.

Our main strategic financial goals remain double-digit growth in ARR subscriptions, positive cash flow from operations, a positive EBITDA as well as cash-EBITDA positive in 2024.”



Key figures and ratios

2023 2022 2023 2022 DKK million YTD YTD Change Q2 Q2 Change INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 26.6 23.3 14% 13.5 12.2 11% Revenue transactions 6.1 5.9 4% 2.9 3.3 -12% Other revenue 0.0 0.4 -100% 0.0 0.1 -100% Total revenue 32.7 29.6 10% 16.4 15.6 5% Gross profit 26.2 22.7 15% 13.2 11.7 13% Gross margin 80% 78% 80% 75% Employee costs -17.1 -16.0 7% -9.7 -8.0 21% Operational costs -8.1 -8.5 5% -2.5 -3.7 -32% EBITDA 1.0 -1.7 n/a 1.0 0.0 n/a Net profit -4.7 -7.4 36% -1.8 -2.7 34% FINANCIAL POSITION Cash1 18.3 12.6 46% 18.3 12.6 46% ARR DEVELOPMENT ARR from subscriptions 54.9 49.6 11% 54.9 49.6 11% ARR from transactions 11.5 14.6 -21% 11.5 14.6 -21% Total ARR2 66.4 64.2 3% 66.4 64.2 3% Change in ARR (DKK) 2.2 16.2 2.2 16.2 Change in ARR (%) 3% 34% 3% 34%

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

2. ARR Annual Recurring Revenue is defined as the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

Financial guidance 2023

Based on the latest developments, Agillic changed the financial guidance on 23 August 2023 to:

DKK million 2023 Revenue 67 – 70 EBITDA 1 – 4 ARR Subscriptions 56 – 60 ARR Transactions 14 – 17 Total ARR 70 - 77



Strategy going forward

We will continue to execute our Reboot 2.1 strategy and pursue a financial goal of ‘Positive cash-adjusted EBITDA’ by 2024.

Agillic continues its focus on internationalisation through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperation with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, Sweden. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in e.g. entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology, software & cloud.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

2023 2022 2021 DKK million Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 13.5 13.1 13.4 13.1 12.2 11.1 10.8 11.0 11.9 11.3 Revenue transactions 2.9 3.2 5.7 4.8 3.3 2.6 2.7 1.8 1.2 1.0 Other revenue 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Total revenue 16.4 16.3 19.1 17.0 15.6 14.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 12.6 Gross profit 13.2 13.0 15.5 11.4 11.7 11.0 10.7 11.1 12.1 11.2 Gross margin 80% 80% 81% 67% 75% 79% 78% 85% 91% 89% Employee costs -9.7 -7.4 -8.6 -7.3 -8.0 -8.0 -5.5 -6.2 -6.8 -6.9 Operational costs -2.5 -5.6 -5.5 -2.7 -3.7 -4.8 -7.7 -4.5 -3.2 -3.6 EBITDA 1.0 0.0 1.5 1.4 0.0 -1.7 -2.6 0.4 2.2 0.7 Net profit -1.8 -2.9 -2.0 -1.2 -2.7 -4.7 -4.6 -3.1 -0.5 -2.3 BALANCE SHEET Cash 18.3 26.9 7.4 1.8 12.6 7.5 20.6 18.6 22.0 23.8 Total assets 69.0 75.8 60.3 54.0 58.7 55.4 61.6 65.7 69.5 67.2 Equity 1.8 3.4 -15.0 -13.2 -12.0 -9.6 -4.5 1.0 2.9 3.2 Borrowings 24.2 25.7 24.3 23.7 26.1 26.4 27.2 28.2 28.6 29.0 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations -3.1 1.2 6.7 -4.9 9.0 -8.3 6.1 0.0 1.2 -1.6 Cash flow from investments -6.5 -3.3 -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 -2.0 -3.8 -2.5 -2.8 Cash flow from financing -2.3 21.6 2.5 -2.5 -0.3 -1.6 -2.0 0.4 -0.5 11.8 Net cash flow -11.9 19.5 5.9 -10.7 5.0 -13.1 2.1 -3.4 -1.8 7.4 EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 50 46 48 47 51 47 44 47 49 50 Clients end of period 120 118 118 111 108 105 97 92 91 86 ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR subscriptions 54.9 54.2 54.1 50.3 49.6 48.5 45.7 44.0 43.2 42.4 ARR transactions 11.5 17.3 22.6 19.6 14.6 10.3 10.0 7.3 4.8 4.2 Total ARR2 66.4 71.5 76.7 69.9 64.2 58.8 55.7 51.3 48.0 46.6 Change in ARR (DKK) -5.1 -5.2 6.8 5.7 5.4 3.1 4.4 3.3 1.4 0.1 Change in ARR % -7% -7% 38% 9% 9% 6% 20% 7% 3% 0% Average ARR3 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 Yearly CAC4 0.1 0.3 Months to recover CAC5 3.1 7.8

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.

4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.

5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.

