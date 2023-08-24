Press release no. 5-2023

Copenhagen, August 24, 2023

Konsolidator welcomes Nicholas Løjmand-Kines as Audit & Channel Manager

Konsolidator announces the appointment of Nicholas Løjmand-Kines as the new Audit & Channel Manager. With an extensive background in B2B sales to Audit firms and finance professionals, Nicholas Løjmand-Kines brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Konsolidator.

Nicholas Løjmand-Kines joins Konsolidator with 4 years of experience in B2B sales to accounting offices, including a key sales leadership position at Visma e-conomic. Nicholas Løjmand-Kines played a pivotal role in Visma e-conomic, advising large accounting offices and conglomerates in optimizing their business with digitalization and automation. As Audit & Channel Manager, Nicholas will focus on further attracting audit firms using Konsolidator Audit® as well as building a strong global sales channel through Microsoft D365 Business Central.

Strengthens strategic focus on Konsolidator Audit® and Microsoft D365 Business Central

With the appointment of Konsolidator’s first Audit & Channel Manager, Konsolidator strives to become the preferred consolidation tool for the Audit firms segment as well as the preferred add-on tool to the Microsoft D365 Business Central segment. The company further expands its growth strategy by adding these two segments to Konsolidator’s current strategic focus of selling directly to Groups.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove says: "We are thrilled to welcome Nicholas Løjmand-Kines as Audit & Channel Manager to our team. We know that Audit firms and channel sales through Business Central can become a strong source of earnings, as our product fits perfectly in these segments. With the hiring of Nicholas, we now have the resources needed and are confident that we can explore this massive potential."

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

