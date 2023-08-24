Tutors International Responds to Lower GCSE Grades by Offering Targeted Support for Ultra High-Net-Worth Families

With the return to pre-pandemic grading standards resulting in around 300,000 fewer top GCSE grades this year, Tutors International stands ready to assist ultra-high-net-worth families who may be facing unexpected disappointments. Their tailored, intensive home tuition programme offers a unique opportunity to rectify setbacks, acknowledging the serious consequences of underachievement and highlighting the importance of early preparation for success.

Oxford, UK – 24 August 2023 – This year's GCSE results in England have seen a significant shift, with Ofqual, the exam regulator, announcing a return to 2019 grading standards. This decision means a decrease in top grades, with around 300,000 fewer students achieving them than last year. For ultra-high-net-worth families who may find these results troubling, Tutors International offers an exclusive and focused solution to address this challenge.



The consequences of disappointing GCSE results, particularly in light of this year’s grading changes, can be immediate and long-term. Short-term impacts may include withdrawal of college offers and a hit to self-confidence, while the long-term effects could affect career opportunities. Tutors International's tailored home tuition programme is designed to turn these initial setbacks into academic successes.

Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International, said, “With the return to pre-pandemic grading, we understand the unique pressures our ultra-high-net-worth clients may be facing. Our bespoke home tuition targets academic recovery and strives for exceptional achievement."

Preparation for Next Year's GCSE Students:

Parents concerned about their child's progression towards next year's GCSEs should consider acting now. Tutors International provides a specialised preparatory programme to ensure students are well-positioned to excel.

Caller emphasised, “Given this year’s grading changes, early intervention is vital. We can provide the support needed for success in the coming academic year."

Tutors International’s home tuition includes:

Bespoke Attention: Tailored lessons focusing on individual needs, particularly in areas requiring improvement.

Holistic Support: A comprehensive approach that includes emotional guidance and academic mentorship.



Rapid Advancement: Personalised guidance that facilitates quick and effective progress.



With the grading standards returning to 2019 levels and the consequential lower GCSE results, Tutors International offers a timely and distinctive solution for ultra-high-net-worth families. They are committed to providing unparalleled support and expertise, from addressing current disappointments to laying the groundwork for future successes.

About Tutors International



Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

Attachment