UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ initiates the process for Green Bonds tranche issuance

Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” managed by Lords LB Asset Management (the Company) is currently exploring the potential to secure additional funds through its established 100,000,000 euros nominal value unsecured fixed-rate Green Bonds program.

The Company has entrusted Luminor Bank with the responsibility to engage potential investors and evaluate the prevailing conditions within the capital markets. It is anticipated that, subject to market conditions and investor interest, the issuance of the new bonds should take place in the upcoming months. The funds raised will be used for the expansion and acquisition of the Company's onshore wind and solar renewable energy projects in the Baltic regions and Poland.

The Company has already issued 57,700,000 Euros worth of Green Bonds since December 2021. These bonds have garnered the support of both local and institutional investors within the region, as well as international market participants.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt