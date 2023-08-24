Jingwei Hirain Automotive and Intelligent Driving Business Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Automotive Electronics, Domain Controllers and Platforms, Intelligent Driving Solutions, R&D Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Company Analysis: Jingwei Hirain's Automotive and Intelligent Driving Business, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Founded in 2003, Jingwei Hirain Technologies is headquartered in Beijing, with modern production facilities in Tianjin and Nantong. In 2022, Jingwei Hirain Technologies recorded revenue of RMB4,021 million, a year-on-year spike of 23.27%; its net income soared by 60.96% to RMB235 million.



Jingwei Hirain Technologies ranks ninth in the 'TOP10 Tier 1 Suppliers in China's Intelligent Driving Industry, 2023'. Jingwei Hirain Technologies went public in 2022, raising a total of RMB3.63 billion. Jingwei Hirain Technologies invested heavily in R&D after its IPO. In 2022, its R&D investment surged by 49.88% on the previous year to RMB683 million, or 17% of the annual revenue.



The automotive business of Jingwei Hirain Technologies is composed of four sectors: Automotive Electronics (sensors, etc.), Domain Controllers and Platforms, Intelligent Driving Solutions, and R&D Services and Solutions.



Automotive Electronics



Jingwei Hirain Technologies' automotive electronics offerings include cameras, radars, AR-HUD, T-BOX, and high-precision positioning modules.



In May 2023, Jingwei Hirain Technologies released two self-developed 4D imaging radars: LRR610 and LRR620. LRR610 is a front radar with 48 transmitting channels and 48 receiving channels; as a corner radar, LRR620 has 24 transmitting channels and 12 receiving channels. Both of them feature high resolution in azimuth and elevation, and can distinguish, track and recognize hundreds of objects.

They can detect sedans more than 350 meters away, offer a wide field of view while detecting at a long distance, and recognize a wide range of image details in high definition. Both of the 48T48R radar with 2,304 virtual channels and the 24T12R radar with 288 virtual channels can provide a wealth of point cloud information and even enable point cloud imaging of the contour of targets, so they are imaging radars in a real sense.



Moreover, the company has upgraded its convectional radars to meet ENCAP2023 and export requirements, and has completed the research on ultra-short-range radars for such applications as door open warning (DOW), OSD and kick sensing.



Domain Controllers and Platforms



Jingwei Hirain Technologies has introduced ADCU II (distributed, 2-Boxes), the second-generation driving-parking integrated domain controller for L2.5 and above. It supports 11 cameras, 5 radars, and 12 ultrasonic radars. This product packs the QNX operating system, Jingwei Hirain's self-developed full-stack underlying software and middleware, high-precision positioning function and HD maps, enabling L2+ functions on freeways and urban expressways. In 2022, the product was mass-produced for a new energy vehicle model.



In addition to distributed intelligent driving domain controllers, Jingwei Hirain Technologies has developed the upgrade version of the driving-parking integrated solution. This product adopts a One-Box solution to support 8-megapixel cameras, and features advanced functions like NOA, complying with the ENCAP2023 and export requirements. The company has fulfilled the research and development of the next-generation intelligent driving domain controller prototype based on a Chinese high-compute chip solution.



Jingwei Hirain Technologies announced a central computing platform (CCP) in May 2023, and will spawn and deliver it in late 2023. Based on the previous generation of body domain controllers, the platform uses NXP's latest heterogeneous SoC and AUTOSAR CP&AP as the software and hardware foundation platform respectively, and integrates a range of functions, including central gateway, body and comfort control, new energy vehicle power control, air conditioning and thermal management, vehicle management, total data acquisition, OTA updates, and SOA services.



Intelligent Driving Solutions



Intelligent driving solutions include ADAS solutions, high-level autonomous driving solutions and chassis control units.



Jingwei Hirain Technologies designs and develops a multifunctional and highly-integrated front view ADAS product by integrating the resources of Mobileye, Infineon and Elektrobit among others. This product is available to following models: SAIC Roewe RX5, FAW Hongqi H5/H7/H9/HS5/HS7/E-HS3/E-HS9, Geely Boyue Pro/new Binyue/Emgrand, FAW Jiefang J6/J7, Sinotruk Howo T7, etc.



In 2022, the front view ADAS product was iterated to the fifth generation, with an upgraded 8-megapixel 120 FOV camera and 40% better performance. The single intelligent camera meets the E-NCAP 2023, GSR and export requirements.



In September 2022, Jingwei Hirain Technologies won the bidding for the Longgong Port Autonomous Horizontal Transportation System Project. It will deliver its self-developed autonomous heavy-duty skateboard chassis (HAV) and grouped full stack product solutions of vehicle, road, network, cloud and map, including autonomous driving system, V2X, cloud fleet scheduling management system, simulation system, digital twin, cyber security, and automotive controllers.



R&D Services and Solutions



The R&D services of Jingwei Hirain Technologies cover development of electronic and electrical products, simulation testing of vehicle electronic and electrical products, and independent development of embedded software and tool software.



ModelBase, the comprehensive driving simulation test software self-developed by Jingwei Hirain Technologies, is used to design, test and verify the electronic control systems of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, involving MIL/SIL/HIL/VIL in the whole development cycle of electronic control systems.



In 2022, Jingwei Hirain Technologies saw a fast-growing revenue from its automotive network development business, and delivered several production model projects to FAW Jiefang, SAIC-GM-Wuling, Changan Automobile, etc. The company continues more investment in research and development of automotive high-speed communication technology.

On the basis of mature 100M and Gigabit Ethernet solutions, it has introduced three cutting-edge technical solutions: multi-G automotive Ethernet design, time-sensitive networking (TSN) design, and data distribution service (DDS) design, and fulfilled the first production model TSN project in China.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Jingwei Hirain Technologies

1.1 Profile

1.2 Financial Status

1.3 Development History

1.4 R&D Investment

1.5 Core Team

1.6 Factory Construction

1.7 Business Model

1.8 Core Technologies and R&D Progress

1.9 Projects under Development

1.10 Core Businesses

1.11 Intelligent Driving Products

1.12 Typical Supported Models and Projects

1.13 Autonomous Driving Planning

1.14 Dynamics

1.15 Customer Exploration



2 Sensors

2.1 Automotive Cameras

2.1.1 Parameters of Automotive Cameras

2.1.2 DMS and Customers

2.1.3 DMS Architecture

2.1.4 Application Cases

2.2 Radar

2.2.1 4D Front View Imaging Radar: LRR610

2.2.2 4D Corner Imaging Radar: LRR620

2.2.3 360 Perception Fusion of 4D Imaging Radar

2.3 LiDAR

2.4 High-precision Positioning Module: LMU

2.4.1 Application of LMU



3 Domain Controllers and Architecture Platforms

3.1 Domain Controllers

3.1.1 ADCU/HPC

3.1.2 Centralized Autonomous Driving Control Unit (ADCU)

3.1.3 Performance and Features of ADCU

3.1.4 Automotive High Performance Computing (HPC) Platform

3.1.5 Central Computing Platform (CCP)

3.1.6 CCP Architecture

3.1.7 Physical Zone Control Unit (ZCU)

3.1.8 Chassis Domain Controller

3.1.9 Allocation and Statistics of Domain Controller Functions

3.2 Platform Architecture Services

3.2.1 Autonomous Vehicle Architecture Based on SOA

3.2.2 OTA Software Update Management System

3.2.3 Functional Safety and Information Security Solutions

3.2.4 Progress in Self-developed Embedded Software



4 Intelligent Driving Solutions

4.1 ADAS Solutions

4.1.1 Front View ADAS

4.1. 2 Automated Parking Assist (APA)

4.1.3 Driving-parking Integrated Solutions

4.1.4 Driving-parking Integrated Domain Controller Solution: 11V5R

4.1.5 AI Perception Algorithms

4.2 High-level Intelligent Driving Solutions

4.2.1 Sliding Chassis and Remote Driving System

4.2.2 High-level Intelligent Driving Service - Fleet Dispatching Management Platform

4.2.3 V2X and CVIS

4.2.4 Process in L4 Port Autonomous Driving Business

4.2.5 Port Application Cases

4.3 Chassis Controllers

4.3.1 Electric Power Steering (EPS) Controllers and Customers

4.3.2 Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) System and Customers

4.3.3 Brake-by-Wire System and Customers



5 Other Products and R&D Services

5.1 Other Products

5.1.1 AR-- HUD

5.1.1.1 AR-HUD Feedback and Supporting Technology R&D

5.1.1.2 HUD Detection and Bench Services

5.1. 2 T-BOX and Customers

5.1.3 eBooster Motor Controller

5.1.4 ModelBase Simulation Test Software

5.1.5 AUTOSAR Software - INTEWORK-EAS

5.1.6 Vehicle Cloud Data Center Solution - Engineering Big Data Platform

5.1.7 Electronic Products for Body and Comfort Domains

5.1.8 New Energy and Power System

5.2 R&D Services

5.2.1 Customized Development of Intelligent Vehicles

5.2.2 SOA Vehicle Tests

5.2.3 Zonal Architecture Design Optimization Tools

5.2.4 Progress in Automotive Electronic and Electrical Development Business in 2022

5.2.5 Progress in Automotive Electronic and Electrical Simulation Test Business in 2022

5.2.6 Progress in Self-developed Tool Software Business in 2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6r4c64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.