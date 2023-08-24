Seizing Growth Opportunities: Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market to Reach $132.96 million by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Form, Application, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market is estimated to be USD 87.09 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 132.96 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.83%.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $87.09 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $132.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Demand from Downstream Industries such as Personal Care, Soap, and Detergent Industries

Increased Demand for Tallow Fatty Acids in the Food & Beverages Industry

Increasing Use of Fatty Acids in Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries

Restraints

Labelling and Safety Regulations for Tallow Fatty Acid Products

Extraction Requires Large Capital Investments

Rising Concerns about the Health Effects of Fatty Acid's Overconsumption

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Emerging Markets

Developing Fatty Acid Application as Trans-Fat Substitutes

Challenges

Potential Health Risk Posed by Tallow Fatty Acid

Increasing Demand for Vegetable Oil as a Substitute for Tallow Fatty Acid

Companies Mentioned

Acme-Hardesty Co.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Australian Tallow Producers

Baerlocher GmbH

Baker Commodities, Inc.

BASF SE

Caila & Pares

Cargill, Inc.

Chemithon Enterprises

Chemol Company, Inc.

Colgate Palmolive

Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

H Foster & Co. Ltd.

Jacob Stern & Sons, Inc.

LG Household & Health Care

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Saria SE & Co. KG

Twin Rivers Technologies

UNDESA

Vantage Oleo

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc

VVF-LLC

Market Segmentation



The Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market is segmented based on Product Type, Form, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Saturated Fatty Acids, Monounsaturated Fatty Acids, and Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids.

By Form, the market is classified into Liquid and Solid.

By Application, the market is classified into Soaps & Detergents, Rubber, Plastics, and Others.

By End User, the market is classified into Animal feed, Cosmetics and personal care industry, Food & beverage industry, and Biodiesel.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

