Investments in Wearable Gadgets, AI Robots, and mHealth Lead Digital Health Market to 2030

The global market for Digital Health estimated at US$216.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$857.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

mHealth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.3% CAGR and reach US$429.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Health Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR



The Digital Health market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $216.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $857.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Digital Health to Evolve into an Ecosystem

Covid-19 Pandemic Expedites Adoption of Telemedicine

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

Remote Healthcare to Become Mainstay

Pandemic Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of Pandemic Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics

Mobile Health Gains Increased Attention Amid the Pandemic

Digital Health: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in 2021

Key Areas of Funding

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in DigitalHealth Space: 2018-2021

Top Funded Clinical Indications (in US$ Billion): 2020 & 2021

Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021

Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains

Digital Health Investments: Pulsating Areas

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare

Industry to Drive Demand for Simplified Digital Workflows

Digital Twins, Simulations to Open New Treatment

Factors Defining Future Growth Trajectory

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare

Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention

Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector

Virtual Collaboration Gains Significance

Telemedicine Holds Promise for Chronic Conditions

Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further amid COVID-19 Recovery

Strategies to Derive Value from Healthcare Analytics

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

"The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data

Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions

Predictive Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Crisis

Growing Importance of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

Select Use Cases

Hospitals Bet on Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19

Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption

Personalized Medicine to Benefit from Digital Technologies

Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2021

AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry

mHealth Care: A Prominent RisingTrend in Digital Healthcare Market

Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue

Physicians Density Per 1000 Population in Select Countries: 2019

Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation

Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021

Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment

ER to Take Clinical Training and Treatment by Storm

Regulations Fostering Digital Health

Digital Health Becomes Key Focus Area for US FDA

Regulation for AI & ML-based Software

Reauthorization of PDUFA & MDUFA

Integrated Diagnostics: A Fast Growing Space

Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption

Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge

Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance

Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent

