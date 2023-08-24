Automotive Windshield Market Size Worth USD 50.63 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive windshield market size is projected to grow from USD 29.74 billion in 2023 to USD 50.63 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Automotive windshields or windscreens are protective glass panels based on the front and back of the vehicle. Windshields are designed to protect the driver from debris, wind, and several other particles. The automotive windshield market is expected to grow worldwide as vehicle sales are booming globally.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Personal Transportation to Drive Market Growth

During the forecast period, the increasing demand for personal transportation and improving living standards in developing nations will drive the automotive windshield market growth. Consistent global automobile production post-pandemic growth has aided the market growth. According to the vehicle production statistics published by OICA, the total automotive production, including commercial vehicles and passenger cars increased from 85 million units to 80 million units in 2023.

The effects of inflation and the rising cost of automobiles globally will hamper the market during the forecast period. Growing consumer preference for cheaper windshield repairs may hamper the market growth.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 50.63 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 29.74 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Growing Partnerships with Automakers Propelling Market Growth

The automotive windshield market has several domestic and international players. The domestic or local market players are focusing on building partnerships with automobile manufacturers in their region to supply windshields and sustain in the market. The companies collaborate with several automakers to develop advanced technologies for making their automotive windshield product portfolio innovative.

Segments-

Rising Global Transportation and Logistics Operations to Propel Market Growth

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for personal transport and the popularity of new-generation passenger cars are estimated to drive the segmental growth.

Surging Windshield Sales Propelling Market Growth

By position, the automotive market is divided into front and rear. The front segment held the largest market share in 2022. The segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising sales of front windshields worldwide.

Rising Adoption of Laminated Glass Propels the Segmental Growth

By glass type, the market is segmented into tempered and laminated. The laminated segment dominated the automotive windshield market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of laminated glasses for automobiles, driving the segment’s growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights-

Rising Automotive Production to Aid Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the largest market share and is estimated to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing automotive production in countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Europe is expected to have a significant growth rate in the market due to the rising adoption of windshields with advanced technologies, including UV-protective windshields, heated windshields, and others.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automotive Windshield manufacturers operating in the global market:

AGC Inc. (Japan)

SAINT-GOBAIN (France)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Şişecam (Turkey)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Guardian Glass (U.S.)

Fuyao Group (China)

Vitro (Mexico)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China)

GENTEX CORPORATION (U.S.)

Dura Automotive (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Drop in Windshield Demand during the Pandemic Affected the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market due to decreased demand for windshields by automobile companies. The sudden drop in automotive production and sales has negatively affected windshield demand. However, rebounding worldwide sales post-pandemic, the market has recovered rapidly. The rising consumer preference for personal transportation vehicles to maintain social distancing propelled the market growth.

Notable Industry Development:

June 2022 – Nano Magic, a leading nano technology-powered cleaning, anti-fog, and safety solutions, launched Nano Magic Force Field as a windshield protection solution to expand its product portfolio. The solution offers an invisible barrier to protect the windshield from rain, bugs, sleet, and debris.

