Aging and Lack of Power Infrastructure Propel Global Temporary Power Market to 2030

The global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Temporary Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases

Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power

Temporary Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations

As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions

Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries

Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources

Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market

Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and 2030-2040

Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime

Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Innovations Steer Growth Momentum

