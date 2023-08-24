Rapid Adoption of Transillumination and Infrared Fuels Global Vein Illumination Technologies Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vein Illumination Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vein Illumination Technologies estimated at US$166 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Transillumination, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.4% CAGR and reach US$507.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 32.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35% CAGR



The Vein Illumination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 35% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $166 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Burden Fuels Adoption of Vein Finders to Save on Precious Time & Improve Patient Care

Vein Illuminators Market Remains Offset by Postponement of Elective and Non-essential Surgeries, and a Decline in Blood Donations

Vein Illumination Technologies to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Vein Illumination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

By Application, Intravenous Access Holds a Major Share

Technology Landscape

Transillumination Technology Leads the Vein Illlumination Market

Near Infrared Technology to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Ultrasound Vein Illumination Technology: Also a Significant Market

The US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

Select Popular Vein Finders Used by Medical Professionals to Find Veins Easily & Quickly

AccuVein

AccuVein AV400

VeinViewer Vision2

CMS Vein Finders

Veinlite

VeinSight Vein Finders

VPism

VeinViewer

VeinSight & AccuVein: Most Popular Vein Illuminators Globally

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to Master Phlebotomy

Sclerotherapy Using Vein Illumination for Treatment of Varicose and Spider Veins

Game-Changing Vein Illumination Devices Help Injectors Precisely Avoid Veins during Aesthetic Procedures

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Vein Illumination Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Vein Illuminators

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Vein Illuminators

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Vein Illumination Technologies

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

