[2023-2030] Charcoal Briquette Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Future Trends and Global Industry Insights by 2030

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Charcoal Briquette Market (2023-2030) Industry Research Report focuses on the global Charcoal Briquette status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The global charcoal briquette market is set to gain momentum owing to growing environmental awareness, adoption of clean energy sources, efficient combustion, and versatile applications during the forecast period. Also report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Charcoal Briquette market at the global and regional level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled “Charcoal Briquette Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wood Type, Others), By Application (Metallurgical Industry, BBQ, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/charcoal-briquette-market-102751

Key Industry Developments:

The Steel Authority of India Ltd’s Bhilai Steel plant recently modernized by the Indian government. Following the advancements, the steel making capacity to raise across the integrated plants to 21 million per tonne per annum (mtpa).

Eta Zuma West Africa Group inaugurated a plant for the production and sale of coal briquettes as an alternative fuel for home use. The plant is situated in the Kogi state of Nigeria which has a capacity to produce 2,000 tonnes of coal briquettes a month.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Levels of Greenhouse Gas Emission to Foster Growth

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US owing to human activities is the burning of fossil fuels for heat, electricity, and transportation. Increasing greenhouse emissions is resulting in drastic climate change across the globe. To mitigate the growing effects of greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for renewable energy sources is increasing manifold across the globe. As charcoal briquettes are produced from agriculture and forest residues, they are the best alternatives for conventional fuel sources. Growing demand to limit carbon emission across the globe is expected to drive the global charcoal briquette market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/charcoal-briquette-market-102751

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Charcoal Briquette Market

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Charcoal Briquette market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

Competitive Landscape

BBS Energy Unveiling its Envirocook Project to Propel Demand



In February 2020, Biomass Briquettes Saving Energy Constructions (BBS Energy), an Uganda-based company, announced the launch of its new project known as Envirocook that aims at promoting eco-friendly cooking in the country. According to the company, the project is aimed at providing household appliances that include clay brick ovens and stoves. The initiative is expected to aid in the drastic reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and limit the use of fossil fuels for domestic cooking.

Segmentation

By Type Wood Type

Others By Application Metallurgical Industry

BBQ

Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Pre-Book Charcoal Briquette Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102751



Regional Insights

Regional Segment of Charcoal Briquette Market:

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate with following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Growing Agricultural Sector in Asia Pacific to Augur Growth

Among all regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate and hold the highest global charcoal briquette market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to a growing agriculture sector and the presence of a large population in the rural areas in countries such as India and China. On the other hand, North America is expected to witness slight growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as rising prices of conventional fuel sources in the region. Additionally, increasing demand from the residential sector in countries such as the US will contribute to the market growth between 2019 and 2026.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market

BBCharocal

Kingsford Products Company

The Henry Ford

VESP Energy

ArSta eco

Holzkohlewerk Lüneburg

OTAGO

Duraflame, Inc. PT. Cavron Global

Paraguay Charcoal

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/charcoal-briquette-market-102751

Table of Content:

Introduction



Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportuniti

Key Insight

Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Distribution Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Technological Developments

Impact of COVID-19

Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/charcoal-briquette-market-102751

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245