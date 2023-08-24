Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts Lead the Growth in Global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market, Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing & UCAV segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$961.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Airbus SE

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company

CMC Electronics Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

Ultra Electronics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

An Introduction to Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Segment

World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market by Segment (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircrafts, and Rotary Wing and UCAV

Regional Analysis

World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Global Market for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems

Advancements in Airborne, Precision Weapon Technologies to Drive Growth

Laser Weapons to Gain Traction

Need for Offensive Tactical Airborne Laser-Based Weapons

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Rising Demand for Military UCAVs

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UCAV Spending in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

UCAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

