Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts Lead the Growth in Global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market, Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing & UCAV segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$961.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems PLC
- Boeing Company
- CMC Electronics Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- FN Herstal
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- SAAB AB
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- Ultra Electronics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|233
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
- Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- An Introduction to Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Segment
- World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market by Segment (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircrafts, and Rotary Wing and UCAV
- Regional Analysis
- World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Global Market for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems
- Advancements in Airborne, Precision Weapon Technologies to Drive Growth
- Laser Weapons to Gain Traction
- Need for Offensive Tactical Airborne Laser-Based Weapons
- Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
- Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
- Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
- Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth
- Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Rising Demand for Military UCAVs
- COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UCAV Spending in 2020
- Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments
- Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- UCAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gtkn9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment