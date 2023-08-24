The Robot Software Market size was valued at USD 7.77 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 45.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robot Software Market by Software Type, by Robot Type, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, and by Industry Vertical – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486776/?utm_source=GNW

The functionality of robot software entails several crucial elements. Among them, it plays a vital role in governing and synchronizing the movements and actions of robots. These software programs ensure the accurate and efficient performance of tasks by issuing precise commands to the robotic components, such as motors and actuators.

The increasing demand for robot software is attributed to the rise of the Industry 4.0 and the integration of the Internet of Things into multiple industries. As the adoption of smart technologies increases in the manufacturing industry, robots play a crucial role in facilitating seamless communication and coordination between machines and automation systems in the production line. Also, by incorporating IoT devices, industrial robots can gather and share real-time data and optimize processes, which enables predictive maintenance and reduce downtime. This, in turn, results in significant cost savings and improved production efficiency. Such factors are increasing the adoption of robots, driving the robot software market growth.

Moreover, the rising labor costs and workforce challenges, particularly in regions such as North America and Europe, are fueling the growth of the robot software market. To address these challenges, robot software presents an attractive alternative, offering cost-effective and reliable solutions that work tirelessly without breaks or benefits. As labor costs rise, businesses are turning to advanced software-equipped robots for efficient and precise task execution. Such implementation will lead to the improved product quality and competitiveness.

However, the high cost of development and implementation act as a restraint in the global robot software market. Developing and deploying advanced robot software demands substantial financial resources, posing barriers for smaller businesses and startups. These high costs encompass hiring skilled engineers, buying hardware and sensors, conducting testing, and customizing software to industry requirements.

On the contrary, Robotics-as-a-Service is transforming the global robot software market by offering a subscription-based model for advanced robot solutions and software. This, in turn, eliminates a large upfront investment. It benefits businesses of all sizes, particularly small and medium enterprises by providing flexible deployment and scalability. Ongoing support and updates ensure access to the latest technologies and enhance operational efficiency. These factors are expected to create ample opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Segment Overview



The global robot software market is segmented on the basis of software type, robot type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

- Based on software type, the market is divided into recognition software, simulation software, predictive maintenance software, communication management software, and data management, and analysis software.

- Based on robot type, the market is classified into service robots and Industrial robots.

- Based on deployment mode, the market is categorized into on-premise and on-demand.

- Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises .

- Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into banking, financial services, and insurance, automotive, retail and ecommerce, aerospace & defense, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, academia and research, media & entertainment, and others.

- Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world .



The North America market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030

North America, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has emerged as a major region in the global robot software market. The presence of diverse industries in the region, ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverages to automotive, has significantly contributed to the growth of the robot software market. These industries have increasingly adopted robotics technology to improve operational efficiency and productivity and fuel the demand for advanced robot software solutions.

Furthermore, North American countries have seen significant investments in R&D activities to develop cutting-edge robotic technologies. These initiatives have aided the growth of the robot software market by fostering innovation and technological advancements. The rapid adoption of new technologies in this region and the presence of leading robotics companies have fueled a significant market growth. Major players in the robot software industry, such as IBM, Teradyne, Inc., and Nvidia, have established their headquarters in the U.S. Moreover, they are leveraging strategic initiatives such as product launches and acquisitions to expand their global market presence. In May 2023, Nvidia launched the Isaac AMR platform that uses Nvidia’s robot software. This new platform will be used to simulate, validate, deploy, optimize, and manage fleets of autonomous mobile robots . It includes edge-to-cloud software services, a set of reference sensors, and robot hardware to accelerate the development and deployment of AMRs.



Key Market Players



The key players in the robot software market include:

• IBM

• NVIDIA

• ABB Ltd.

• FANUC

• Teradyne, Inc.

• H2O.ai

• Brain Corp

• CloudMinds

• Clearpath Robotics

• Neurala, Inc.



Recent Developments



May 2023

H2O.ai introduced H2O GPT LLM Studio, a sophisticated platform designed to build and deploy large language models for robot software. The newly launched H2O GPT LLM Studio offers enhanced natural language processing capabilities, allowing users to harness cutting-edge AI technologies.

October 2022

Teradyne merged two of its subsidiary robotics firms, AutoGuide Mobile Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots, to create a comprehensive portfolio of rolling autonomous mobile robots equipped with cutting-edge robot software. This strategic move allows Teradyne to offer a wide range of material handling and logistics automation solutions, catering to diverse industry needs and driving the adoption of AMRs in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

October 2022

Clearpath Robotics announced the launch of its Outdoor Autonomy Software, providing advanced autonomous capabilities for its unmanned ground vehicles in outdoor environments. This software update equips the UGVs with enhanced perception, planning, and control systems. Moreover, it enables them to navigate and operate autonomously in challenging outdoor terrains. This launch expands the range of applications for Clearpath Robotics’ robotic solutions.

August 2022

FANUC opened its first robotics facility in Dublin to meet the growing demand for its products and services in Ireland. The facility aims to offer training, repair, and maintenance services for FANUC’s robots, robotic software, and sales & support for its automation solutions.

July 2021

ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group, a Spanish robot manufacturer, to expand its robots and robot software portfolio. The acquisition is aimed at providing advanced software solutions for improved control and coordination of robotic systems.

