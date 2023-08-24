Emergence of New Generation Radars and Electronic Warfare Fuels Growth in Combat Management Systems to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combat Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Combat Management Systems estimated at US$333.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$354.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Combat Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

ASELSAN A.S.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Atos SE

BAE Systems plc

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Terma A/S

Thales S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $333.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $448.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

Where Does this Leave Defense Spending?

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Combat Management System (CMS): A Prelude

Software Segment to Achieve Higher Growth

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Naval Technologies such as CMS

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2006 through 2022

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Selct Countries

Emerging Markets Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Combat Management Systems

Combat Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation Capabilities to CMS

Application of AI in Unmanned Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

The US and China Seek Early Adopter Advantage in AI-Powered CMS

Widespread Use in Submarines Drives Overall Revenue Growth

Key Technologies in Submarine Combat System (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Armament Type

Rise of Unmanned Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market in US$ Million: 2018-2026

New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption

New Generation Radars Empower CMS with Robust Capabilities

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) to Stir Next Wave of Growth in CMS Deployments

Availability of Sophisticated Combat Management Systems Fuels Wider Adoption: A Review of Select Established CMS Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

