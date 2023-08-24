Clear Aligners Market Size to Hit USD 12.65 Billion by 2032 at 22.09% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Aligners Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Clear Aligners Market Information By Age, Material Type, Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel and Region—Forecast till 2032, the market size was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.65 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.09% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

An increase in the number of people with dental problems and the rising number of patients opting for clear aligners are expected to have a positive impact on the global clear aligners market. However, factors such as the limitations of clear aligners is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Entering developing economies is an opportunity for the global market of clear aligners.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 12.65 Billion CAGR 22.09% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Age, Material Type, End-User, Product Type and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing malocclusion frequency is driving the market growth Rising interest in cosmetic dentistry

Clear Aligners Market Competitive Outlook:

Prominent market players include

Argen Corporation,

HENRY SCHEIN, INC

DYNAFLEX

ANGEL ALIGNER

3M

ENVISTA

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC

STRUAMANN GROUP

DENTSPLY SIRONA

ARGEN CORPORATION

SCHEU-DENTAL GMBH

July 2021 3M 3M launched 3M Clarity Aligners Flex + Force new aligner system that empowers orthodontists to choose from two unique aligner materials in one treatment design and gives patients a customized treatment experience May 2021 Henry Schein, Inc Henry Schein, Inc launched Reveal Clear Aligners for patients looking to enhance their smile, with a treatment plan approved by a dentist of their choosing. Reveal is an aligner solution that works with dentists/orthodontists to ensure safe tooth movement and beautiful, lasting results

Clear Aligners Market Trends:

Market Drivers

Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to arrange teeth into their proper position. Similar to braces, clear aligners are used as a gradual force to control tooth movement, but without metal wires or brackets. The aligners are made of a strong plastic material and are fabricated to fit any individual's mouth. The clear aligners market is expected to be driven by the increasing youth & older population, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements. However, factors such as limitations of clear aligners and the grey market for dental distribution are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the emerging developing economies will create growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global market of clear aligners.

Dentistry is continually evolving and changing to meet the requirements of patients. Dental equipment demand has increased as a result of technological improvements in dentistry. Technological advancements have aided orthodontic specialists in developing new treatment procedures. Clear tray-style aligners are one of the most significant advances in the dentistry profession. For instance, Orthobrain, an orthodontic growth system based in Ohio, launched SimplyClear in August 2022, a whole solution for orthodontic growth that combines high-quality transparent aligners with the proven support model that produces successful orthodontic programs and long-term revenue growth. Clear aligners have drawn patients who want to enhance their smile but don't want to seem like they have a metal mouth. These advancements enable dental practitioners to provide better outcomes and improved patient comfort while increasing practise efficiency and development.

Furthermore, advancements such as 3D impression systems, additive fabrication, Nickel and Copper-Titanium Wires, digital scanning technology, CAD/CAM appliances, temporary anchorage devices, and incognito lingual braces, and clear aligners are among the latest advancements that are making orthodontic treatments more efficient, predictable, and effective in the face of escalating dental disorders. Dental treatments have become more personalized, and technologies such as Align Technology's iTero digital imprint technology are assisting in the development of accurate and tailored clear aligner systems to address mild to moderate misalignment issues.

Market Restraints

Clear aligners have numerous advantages over traditional wired orthodontic treatments. Furthermore, they have numerous potential dangers that are likely to hinder market growth. Clear aligners have drawbacks such as a protracted treatment duration due to poor adherence to the treatment process, strangely shaped teeth, and mouth dryness. Clear aligners have also been linked to irritation of soft tissues in the mouth and allergic reactions to the material used. These constraints and obstacles are impeding market expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the quarantine imposed by the pandemic, many orthodontists and their patients had to resort to using telemedicine platforms to keep in touch with one another. The study published in Frontiers in Medicine found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in the number of online discussions on the need for clear aligners. According to the Dental Tribune, one Align Technology industry player forecasts 1.6 million cases of treatment in 2020, up from 1.5 million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic's appearance boosted product acceptance, and this tendency is anticipated to persist over the clear aligners' forecast period. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a salutary effect on aggregate demand.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Clear aligners, made up of clear-transparent material, are an alternative to traditional braces. It is designed in such a way that it helps in aligning the teeth properly. These aligners control the tooth movement by using gradual force, but it does not require any metal wires or brackets. Clear aligners are to be worn for four weeks, and it takes about 13.5 weeks for the whole treatment to be accomplished. The treatment time varies from person to person depending upon the severity of each case. Factors such as enhanced comfort, flexibility, and convenience compared to traditional braces are projected to boost the growth of this market. The clear aligners market is segmented by product type, which is further classified into hard type, medium type, and soft type.

A hard type of clear aligner significantly requires more force for removal. The extraordinary pressure applied by hard type aligners helps the teeth align faster in an efficient manner. This type of aligner has a thickness of about 0.75mm. Each step of treatment lasts for about one month, where the patient is provided with three types of aligners. The patient has to wear the hard type of aligner in the third week. In some cases, after the fourth week, a new set of aligners is provided to the patient for the next step of treatment, depending upon the desired alignment of teeth. Factors such as effective and smooth alignment of teeth, the advent of escalating dental diseases, easy removal, and natural appearance are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

By Age

Clear aligners are useful for teenagers as well as adults as it allows the alignment of teeth smoothly. The mechanism involved in the movement of teeth is virtually the same regardless of a person's age. The clear aligners market, by age, has been bifurcated into teenager and adult. The use of invisible braces, easy cleaning of teeth, and easy removal of aligners are the factors that will boost the growth of the segment.

The duration required for the treatment is less as compared to traditional braces, specifically for adults who prefer shorter treatment periods and have less serious teeth alignment issues. Clear aligners do not limit mouth movements and can be removed for cleaning. The benefits of clear braces are becoming palpable as a growing number of adult patients are now pursuing dental care. For instance, according to a published article in the Journal of Dental & Oro-facial Research in 2019, orthodontists’ practice is composed of more than 50% of adults. Acceptable aesthetic appearance, including dental appearance, plays an important role in society.

Moreover, rising concern for dental appearance is observed in the adolescent population, which is a driving factor for market growth. In general, clear aligners work best for adults who require minor corrections for problems such as mildly crooked teeth, gaps, or protruding teeth. Additionally, increased awareness and health benefits will drive the growth of this segment.

By End-Use

Based on where they'll ultimately be used, the clear aligner market can be broken down into several subsets. Since solo doctors readily adopt clear aligner systems and are given access to the most advanced digital tools, this practice type will constitute a sizable portion of the market by 2021. Group practices, which allow members to share overhead and increase revenue while taking advantage of cutting-edge IT, are expected to expand at the quickest rate during the forecast period.

By Material Type

Polyurethane, plastic polyethylene terephthalate glycol, and polyvinyl chloride are the three main materials used to make clear aligners. In 2021, polyurethane aligners accounted for a sizable market share and offered numerous advantages. Because of its versatile nature, it may be fashioned into both hard and soft components. Additionally, polyvinyl chloride is the most rapidly expanding category because of the increasing emphasis on procuring PVC by clear aligner makers.

By Distribution Channel

The global clear aligners market, on the basis of the distribution channel, has been segregated into direct sales, distributor, and others. The increasing geriatric population and growing awareness regarding maintaining good oral health, along with the role of distribution channels in selling products, i.e., clear aligners, are likely to boost the growth of the segment during the assessment period.

Direct selling refers to selling products directly to consumers in a non-retail environment. Direct selling consists of two main business models, namely, single-level marketing and multi-level marketing. Single-level marketing is the model wherein the direct seller makes money by buying products from a parent organization and sells them directly to customers. The other is multi-level marketing or network marketing, in which the direct seller may earn money from both direct sales to customers or by sponsoring new direct sellers and potentially earning a commission from them. There has been a significant rise in the number of patients suffering from different dental alignment problems leading to the growth of the direct sales segment. Additionally, the demand potential from emerging economies is projected to increase the growth of the direct sales market segment in the clear aligners.

Clear Aligners Market Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the clear aligners market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas accounted for the largest market share of 42.21% in 2022 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 8,239.53 million by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.00% during the forecast period.

The global market of clear aligners in the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. In this region, North America is expected to dominate the market. The North America is expected to command the largest market share due to aesthetic dentistry and other vast specialized services present in the countries of North America. For instance, the American Association of Orthodontics reported statistics in 2019 estimating that 50% to 75% of Americans could benefit from new-age orthodontics. Additionally, rising health expenditure per person and increasing demand for advanced technologies are driving the growth of the clear aligners market in the countries. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of noticeable players such as Align Technology, Inc. (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and 3M (US) in this region is the major driving factor of the market in the North America. For instance, Dentsply Sirona acquired Straight Smile LLC (BYTE) in January 2021, a market leader in direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed Clear Aligners. This will help the company grow its SureSmile aligner business.

The global clear aligners market is distinguished by the presence of many global, regional, and local players. The surge in the youth and older population, the rising prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in clear aligners are further expected to drive the growth of the global market clear aligners during the forecast period. However, the limitations of clear aligners and the high cost of clear aligners may hamper the growth of the global clear aligners market. The major players have adopted a strategy of obtaining regulatory approval from government agencies for their devices and signing contracts and agreements to broaden their reach and reduce operational costs. For instance, in January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte (US), which is a renowned aligner company and holds a position in the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer clear aligner market. This acquisition boosted the reach and awareness of SureSmile Aligners across the globe, especially in the US.

