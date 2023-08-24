The CBCT Market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.

New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market by Patient Position, by Detector Type, by Field of View, by Application and by End User – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486771/?utm_source=GNW



However, strict regulatory and safety concerns due to exposure to harmful radiation to the human body are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the integration of artificial intelligence and deep learning for image analysis and interpretation in CBCT coupled with the integration virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are explored for immersive visualization and surgical planning in CBCT. These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Segment Overview



The global CBCT industry is segmented on the basis of patient position, detector type, field of view, application, end user, and region.

- By patient position, the market is classified into seated, supine, and standing.

- By detector type, the market is bifurcated into image intensifier and flat-panel detector.

- By field of view, the market is divided into small FOV systems, medium FOV systems, and large FOV systems.

- By application, the market is segmented into dental, ENT applications, orthopedic conditions, neural & spine, lung cancer, and veterinary.

- By end user, the market is categorized into dental clinics, hospitals, and others.

- By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world .



Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific holds the dominant market share

The aging population drives the growth of the CBCT market in this region. CBCT helps diagnose and treat dental problems in older adults and improves their quality of life. Also, the increasing dental healthcare expenditure in the region and rising disposable income propel the market growth. In addition, the rising government initiatives in developing oral healthcare are further propelling the adoption rate of CBCT in the dental industry.



Key Market Players



The key players in the global CBCT market include:

• Dentsply Sirona

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Vatech Co., Ltd.

• DEXIS LLC

• Planmeca OY

• J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

• Cefla S.C.

• Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Inc.

• Xoran Technologies LLC

• Acteon Group



Recent Developments



May 2023

Carestream Dental collaborated with Glidewell to distribute their CBCT imaging systems in the United States and Canada. The partnership aims to enhance patient access to advanced 3D imaging technology for a wider range of clinical procedures.

May 2023

Planmeca OY launched a range of innovative products at IDS 2023. The company showcased its latest advancements, including digital intraoral sensors, 2D and 3D imaging systems, dental chairs, CAD/CAM solutions, and software. These cutting-edge products aim to enhance the dental experience, improve diagnostic capabilities, and optimize workflow efficiency for dental professionals.

March 2023

Osstem Implant introduced an improved version of their Cone Beam Computed Tomography machine called the T2 Plus. This new product has advanced features that allow for better quality images with higher resolution than the previous T2 model.

October 2022

LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd. launched its innovative Ultra3D dual-source ENT CBCT system. It is an advanced medical imaging device and the National Medical Products Administration in China approved it. The new innovative medical devices can be used for X-ray inspections in ENT, stomatology, and maxillofacial surgery applications.

October 2022

Dexis LLC launched its new intraoral scanning portfolio that includes three distinct scanning devices, each designed to cater to different clinical needs and preferences. These innovative intraoral scanners offer enhanced accuracy, ease of use, and advanced features. They enable dental professionals to streamline their workflows and deliver precise treatment planning and outcomes.

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides quantitative analysis and estimations of the CBCT market from 2023 to 2030. This analysis assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

• The study comprises a detailed analysis of the CBCT market trends, including the current and future trends to depict the prevalent investment pockets in the market.

• The information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the CBCT market is provided in the report.

• The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the CBCT market is provided in the report.

• The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model are elaborated in the study.

• The value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the roles of stakeholders.

