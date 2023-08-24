Women's Health Industry Landscape and Opportunity Outlook 2023-2027 Featuring AbbVie, Bayer, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Many More

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health market is poised to expand from $39.43 billion in 2022 to $41.4 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5%. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $49.86 billion, with a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of women-centric diseases and ongoing developments in the field.

Rising Prevalence of Women-Centric Diseases

Increasing occurrences of women-centric diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis, breast cancer, and menopause are key drivers of the women's health market. Risk factors like family history, age, obesity, and others contribute to the prevalence of these diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that breast cancer diagnoses reached 2.3 million in 2020, with 685,000 fatalities globally. This rising prevalence emphasizes the need for women's health products and services to address these conditions.

Innovations in Women's Health

Innovations play a significant role in the women's health market. Companies are developing new products to enhance their market presence. For example, FemTec Health, a US-based startup, introduced BiomeAI in November 2021 - a data analytics platform that leverages genetic, consumer, microbiome, and biometric data for personalized care using deep machine learning and AI.

Market Movements

In May 2021, Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm, acquired Axia Women's Health, strengthening its North American healthcare portfolio. Axia Women's Health, a US-based women's healthcare services firm, became part of this growing sector.

Regional Dynamics

North America led the women's health market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Prominent players in the women's health market include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co Inc., Pfizer Inc., Agile Therapeutics, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, and many more. These companies contribute to the market's growth through innovations, strategic acquisitions, and product offerings.

