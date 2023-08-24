The automotive robotics market size was valued at USD 12.20 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 23.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.

New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "cAutomotive Robotics by Type, by Component, and by Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486770/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, robotics is utilized in advanced driver assistance systems for tasks, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated parking. Additionally, robotics is employed throughout the production stages of autonomous vehicles, such as welding, painting, and assembly processes. This, in turn, increases the demand for automotive robotics.

However, the high cost of installing robotics and the expenses for maintenance and repairs, particularly for smaller businesses, are expected to limit the growth of the automotive robotics market.

On the contrary, the rise of Industry 4.0, also known as smart manufacturing, creates a favorable environment for the automotive robotics market. Industry 4.0 relies heavily on robotics to establish a connected manufacturing and supply chain management ecosystem. Robots play a vital role in enabling digital connectivity and are highly resilient to disruptions due to the integration of sensors. Thus, the adoption of Industry 4.0 presents a promising growth opportunity for companies operating in the automotive robotics market.



Segment Overview



The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and geography.

- Based on type, the market is classified into delta robots, collaborative robots, SCARA robots, articulated robots, and machine vision.

- Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

- Based on application, the market is categorized into material handling, assembly & disassembly, welding, painting, quality inspection, pick & place, and others.

- Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World .



Regional Analysis



The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global automotive robotics industry, and is expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period. The automotive industry in the region experiences growth due to the increasing implementation of robotics within countries involved in the automotive sector. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the automotive industry in South Korea is the most automated in the world, with 2,867 robots per 10,000 employees. Japan is second in this region, with 1,422 robots per 10,000 employees. China is third, with 772 robots per 10,000 employees.

In addition, the growing concerns about the emissions from conventional vehicles and the increasing initiatives aimed at promoting electric vehicles in China have contributed to the rising demand for electric vehicles in the country. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, China holds the largest market share of the EV market, owing to the presence of policymakers with stringent regulations. This results in China moving into a leadership role in the transport climate policy.



Key Market Players



Some of the key players in the automotive robotics market include:

• Denso Corporation

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• ABB

• KUKA AG

• Epson Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Comau

• Stäubli International AG

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Omron Corporation

• Terredyne

• CMA Robotics S.p.A

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Hyundai Robotics



Recent Developments



June 2023

ABB launched four new large robot models and 22 variants to support automotive customers in improving productivity, quality, and safety. New robots are designed to meet the needs of the automotive industry, which is undergoing a major transformation to electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

October 2022

Comau collaborated with Siemens to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence in the programmable logic controller . The collaboration facilitates establishing a connection based on the Profinet “Standard Robot Command Interface,” a protocol that increasingly facilitates and improves the integration of Comau robots with Siemens programming and control systems.

March 2022

FANUC launched the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L, and CRX-25iA collaborative robots. These robots are the latest additions to its popular CRX series. With the addition of these new models, the company currently offers the most extensive line-up of easy-to-use cobots available on the market. There are 11 cobot model variations to handle products with weights ranging from 4 to 35 kilograms.

April 2022

Yaskawa Electric Company introduced new technology, called i3 Mechatronics, based on AI. It makes robots more intelligent and flexible than before, allowing them to learn and adapt to new tasks. This technology is used in Yaskawa’s new HC10DT robot, which is ideal for various applications, such as automotive, electronics, and food processing industries.

December 2021

Eureka Robotics partnered with Denso and Nanyang Technological University to develop software called Dynamis. This software allows robots to feel sensory sensations similar to human hands. It is used in many sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and others. Dynamis software uses sensors and software to give robots a sense of touch, potentially making robots safer, more efficient, and more versatile than before.

