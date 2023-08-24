New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486660/?utm_source=GNW

, PromoCell GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Applied Biological Materials Inc., Bex Co. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., and Tecan Trading AG.



The global transfection reagents and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2022 to $1.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The transfection reagents and equipment market is expected to reach $2.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The transfection reagents and equipment market consists of sales of lipid-based transfection reagents, cationic polymer-based transfection reagents, calcium phosphate-based transfection reagents, viral transduction tools, transfection control plasmids, transfection validation tools, and electroporation systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Transfection reagents refer to substances or kits used to introduce foreign genetic material, such as DNA or RNA, into cells. These reagents facilitate the delivery of nucleic acids into cells, allowing researchers to study gene expression, manipulate gene function, or produce recombinant proteins.



North America was the largest region in the transfection reagents and equipment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in transfection reagents and equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in transfection reagents and equipment are instruments and reagents, and kits.Transfection instruments refer to specialized laboratory instruments designed to facilitate the delivery of foreign nucleic acids (such as DNA or RNA) into cells during the process of transfection.



The various molecules include plasmid DNA, DNA oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA (siRNA), proteins, ribonucleoprotein complexes (RNPs), and others.The various organisms are bacteria, mammalian cells, fungi, plants, and viruses.



These are used by various end-users such as biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), academia, hospitals, clinical labs, and others.



The rising number of cancer patients worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the transfection reagents and equipment market going forward.Cancer is a group of diseases in which cells grow abnormally and uncontrollably.



Transfection reagents are commonly used in cancer research to introduce foreign genetic material, such as plasmid DNA or RNA molecules, and allow researchers to investigate various aspects of cancer biology, such as gene expression studies, gene silencing, drug screening, and target validation. For instance, in 2021, according to the American cancer society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, according to September 2020 data published by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency part of the National Institutes of Health, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were recorded, indicating that 43% of all cancer diagnosed in men in the United States in 2020, up from 1,752,735 in the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the rising number of cancer patients worldwide drives the growth of the transfection reagents and equipment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the transfection reagents and equipment market.Major companies operating in the transfection reagents and equipment market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Polyplus-Transfection SA, a France-based biotechnology company, launched an in vivo-jetRNA+ transfection reagent for in vivo mRNA delivery using a preformed liposome formulation.This innovative product is a highly efficient and scalable gene delivery system that can deliver mRNA to various tissues and cell types.



The reagent is also safe and well-tolerated, making it a promising option for developing new gene therapies.The ready-to-use structure avoids the need for formulation stages, and the stable liposome size allows for mRNA concentrations ranging from low to high over time.



Prophylactic vaccinations, mRNA treatments (cancer therapy, uncommon diseases, others), and gene editing are examples of applications.



In March 2023, Sartorius AG., a Germany-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company, acquired Polyplus-Transfection SA. for $2.6 billion. Through this acquisition, Sartorius AG aims to establish a strong position in the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy markets, grow its business, and meet the increasing demand for cell and gene therapies. Polyplus-Transfection SA. is a France-based biotechnology company that develops transfection reagents and equipment.



The countries covered in the transfection reagents and equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The transfection reagents and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transfection reagents and equipment market statistics, including transfection reagents and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a transfection reagents and equipment market share, detailed transfection reagents and equipment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transfection reagents and equipment industry.

