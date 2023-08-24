Wallbridge Commences Phase-One Drill Testing of Grasset Gold Targets

Commencing 5,000 metre phase-one drill program at Grasset Gold, located adjacent to the Fenelon Gold Project.

Testing 11 high-priority gold targets in the Grasset East Flexure area identified from airborne geophysics that have yet to be drill-tested.

The Grasset East Flexure is only one of many grassroots exploration areas with excellent potential to host gold mineralization on Wallbridge’s 830 km2 land position.



TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQX: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) today announced that drill testing on 11 new gold exploration targets at its 100%-owned Grasset Gold property (“Grasset Gold”) has begun.

“The discovery of new gold zones on Wallbridge’s large and highly prospective land package in Northern Abitibi, Quebec is a key objective of the 2023 exploration plan we announced in January. Located only 15 kilometres east of Wallbridge’s flagship Fenelon Gold Project (“Fenelon”), Grasset Gold is a prime example of the potential of our land position in the underexplored Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend,” said Attila Péntek, Wallbridge’s Vice President, Exploration.

“We are excited to start drilling at the Grasset East Flexure Target, which has been intriguing our geology team since the acquisition of the property from Balmoral Resources in 2020. After completing a high-resolution airborne magnetics survey last year followed by geologic interpretation and targeting, we have selected priority targets for our initial Phase 1 drill program to test this underexplored target area favorable for gold deposition.”

Grasset Gold Exploration Program

The “Grasset East Flexure” target area covers the central portion of a fold-structure identified from airborne magnetic surveys and a strong flexure in the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, the primary structure controlling gold deposition along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (Fig. 1).

The Company is planning to complete approximately 5,000 metres of diamond drilling on the 11 targets over this large area of 4.5 km by 3.5 km that has yet to be drilled (Fig. 2).

Such folds and flexures along major structures are favorable sites for fluid circulation and are common host environments for gold deposition in greenstone belts globally, including at Fenelon. The targets outlined in today’s release are designed to test key locations throughout the “Grasset East Flexure” area that were identified based on geologic features and secondary structures interpreted from the magnetic surveys.

Figure 1. Wallbridge’s Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend land package and 2023 priority exploration target areas.

Figure 2. Grasset Gold Property, 2023 Exploration Drill Program, Plan View

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend property are cut and bagged either on-site or by contractors and transported to SGS Canada Inc. for analysis. Samples, including standards and blanks for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS or ICP. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Christopher Kelly, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend while respecting the environment and communities where it operates.

Wallbridge’s flagship project, Fenelon Gold (“Fenelon”), is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property in Québec’s Northern Abitibi region. An updated mineral resource estimate completed in January 2023 yielded significantly improved grades and additional ounces at the 100%-owned Fenelon and Martiniere projects, incorporating a combined 3.05 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.35 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere are located within an 830 km2 exploration land package controlled by Wallbridge. In addition, Wallbridge believes that the extensive land package is extremely prospective for the discovery of additional gold deposits.

Wallbridge has reported a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its 100%- owned Fenelon gold Project with an estimated average annual gold production of 212,000 ounces over 12.3 years (see Wallbridge press release of June 26, 2023).

Wallbridge also holds a 19.9% interest in the common shares of Archer Exploration Corp. (“Archer”) as a result of the sale of the Company’s portfolio of nickel assets in Ontario and Québec in November of 2022.

Wallbridge will continue to focus on its core Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property while enabling shareholders to participate in the potential economic upside in Archer.

