Commercial Display Market to Surpass 81.78 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rapid Urbanization

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, continuous technological advancements have revolutionized the commercial display market , leading to the development of advanced software solutions that enhance audience engagement, people counting and tracking, and content management. Manufacturers of commercial displays have recognized the importance of integrating these software solutions into their products to provide a comprehensive and seamless user experience.

Commercial displays are a specialized category of electronic displays designed for centralized and individual management to deliver text, animations, or video messages to a diverse global audience. These displays leverage cutting-edge technologies such as OLED (organic light-emitting diode), LCD (liquid crystal display), LED (light-emitting diode), QLED (quantum light-emitting diode), and projection to showcase a wide range of media and digital content in the commercial display market.

LED Technology Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Advancements in LED Technology

LED technology segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the commercial display market. The continuous advancements in LED technology have resulted in the development of various types of LED displays, including OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and QLED (Quantum Dot LED) displays.

The market in North America emerged as a dominant player in the commercial display market, capturing over 33.4% of the market share. The region's leadership can be attributed to the presence of key market players that have established a strong foothold in the industry. Companies such as SAMSUNG and TCL North America have garnered a significant customer base through innovative, high-quality display solutions.

Software Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Introduction of New and Advanced Software Solutions

The software segment has captured a significant market share in the commercial display market, primarily due to the introduction of new and advanced software solutions. These software solutions offer enhanced functionalities for managing and controlling digital signage displays, enabling businesses to create engaging and interactive content.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience significant growth in the commercial display market, with a projected CAGR of 8.03%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid urbanization observed in developing countries within the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the commercial display market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Commercial Display Market

Recently, SAMSUNG made waves in the industry by introducing The Wall, a revolutionary TV featuring self-emitting micrometer scale LEDs. This groundbreaking technology eliminates the need for color filters or backlighting by using these tiny LEDs as the source of color and light.

Axians, a leading digital solutions provider, joined forces with Cisco to facilitate the digital transformation and expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for enterprises in Germany and the Netherlands in 2022. The collaboration aims to leverage Cisco's Private 5G solutions to enable businesses to harness the power of secure and reliable connectivity for their IoT initiatives.

