Mouthwash Global Market Report 2023

The global mouthwash market is expected to grow from $7.04 billion in 2022 to $7.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mouthwash market is expected to reach $9.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The mouthwash market consists of sales of fluoride mouthwash, herbal mouthwash, natural mouthwash, and whitening mouthwash.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mouthwash refers to a liquid solution used to rinse and clean the mouth and gums. It typically contains an antiseptic to destroy harmful germs that may reside on the tongue and between teeth.



North America was the largest region in the mouthwash market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in mouthwash report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mouthwash include therapeutic, cosmetic, anti-septic and others.Therapeutic mouthwash refers to products that contain active ingredients that slow down or stop the growth of bacteria and bacterial acids in the oral cavity.



They are available in various flavors including active salt, mint, fresh tea and others and are sold through various channels such as modern trade, departmental store, drug store, online stores and others for use in end-users such as household, hospital and dental clinics.



An increase in the incidence of dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the mouthwash market going forward.Dental problems are conditions that impact oral health, including tooth decay, gum disease, tooth erosion, and gum infections.



Mouthwash is essential in preventing cavities by reducing plaque and germs in the mouth.A mouthwash can fight cavities when used correctly and daily to prevent periodontal disease.



For instance, in March 2023, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based United Nations agency, oral diseases affected close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with 3 out of 4 involved living in middle-income countries. Globally, an estimated 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of dental problems is driving the growth of the mouthwash market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the mouthwash market.Companies operating in the mouthwash market are working on new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, a US-based manufacturer of oral hygiene products, launched Mouth Sore Oral Rinse.The new rinse product comes with a zinc-ion-activated formula that activates billions of zinc ions that bond to the germs in the mouth, stopping the return of bad breath for 24 hours.



It is also designed to efficiently relieve mouth pain related to mouth sores, canker sores, and cheek bites.



In January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company, a US-based leading global consumer products company, acquired Hello Products LLC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will help Colgate-Palmolive Company develop and strengthen its oral care product portfolio.



Hello Products LLC is a US-based premium oral care brand company.



The countries covered in the mouthwash market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The mouthwash market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mouthwash market statistics, including mouthwash industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mouthwash market share, detailed mouthwash market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mouthwash industry. This mouthwash market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

